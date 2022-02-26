Discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on the purchase of Peps Mattress from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The perfect balance of comfort and support makes Peps mattresses the perfect solution for a sound sleep. Customers can now bring home Peps mattresses at affordable prices as the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced a discount of up to Rs. 3000 along with other cashback offers. One can buy a suitable Peps mattress on EMIs starting at Rs. 832.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card allows shoppers to purchase Peps mattresses with No Cost EMI plans and other deals. They can choose to get EMIs over a flexible repayment tenor without extra charges. Also, the products listed under the EMI Store's zero down payment policy remain free from the lump-sum deposit during the time of purchase.

Some of the best-selling Peps mattresses available at the EMI Store are:

-Peps 8 Inch Grand Palais Single Size Euro Top Spring Mattress RTUPGPBW (Brown,75 x 36 Inch) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,510 with zero down payment and up to Rs. 3,000 cashback

-Peps 8 Inch Grand Palais Queen Size Euro Top Spring Mattress RTUPGPBW (Brown, 78 x 60 Inch) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,351 with zero down payment and up to Rs. 5,000 cashback

-Peps 8 Inch Grand Palais King Size Euro Top Spring Mattress RTUPGPBW (Brown,78 x 72 Inch) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 5,221 with zero down payment and up to Rs. 5,000 cashback

-Peps 8 Inch Grand Palais Double Size Euro Top Spring Mattress RTUPGPBW (Brown,75 x 48 Inch) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,347 with zero down payment and up to Rs. 3,000 cashback

-Peps 6 Inch Spine Guard Single Size Normal Top Spring Mattress SKSGSR (Grey,75 x 36 Inch) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,846 with zero down payment and up to Rs. 1,500 cashback

Shop for the Peps mattress on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:



-Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

-Choose the preferred Peps mattress and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

-On the payment page, enter the delivery address and click on the 'Generate OTP' option.

-To complete the purchase, enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

-A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers abundant choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500-plus financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

