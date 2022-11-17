Discover India's Potential in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing at AMTECH Expo 2022

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Creating waves in the world of Additive Manufacturing and 3D printing is the 6th edition of the AMTECH Expo 2022, India's only dedicated additive manufacturing tradeshow to be held at the Hitex Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad, India, from December 2nd to 3rd, 2022.

AMTECH 2022 is supported by the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (established by the Ministry of electronics and information technology, Govt. of India and ITE&C Department, Govt. of Telangana), CEMILAC (a laboratory of the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation, The Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (unit of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India) and other local and global industry bodies.



AMTech is India's largest business networking platform for Additive Manufacturing Technology, where one can experience the entire ecosystem of 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing. Projecting a remarkable 50 per cent increase from the previous edition, the AMTECH Expo 2022 will see 150+ brands showcasing their products and services across the Additive Manufacturing supply chain. The AMTECH Expo 2022 will have cutting-edge exhibits, offer learning opportunities from expert-led conferences, provide networking platform with the industry stalwarts, so as to be able to make an informed choice on where additive manufacturing fits into one's production process. AMTech will provide a comprehensive overview of the entire value-chain of Additive Manufacturing including core technologies and allied pre and post-processes.

Some of the key highlights at the AMTECH Expo 2022 will be live Machine Demos, product launches, an expert-led technical conference, a 3D printing Start-up Challenge powered and focussed zones for Healthcare and Construction 3D Printing. Academia and Research labs across the country will also showcase their expertise. In attendance, as trade visitors will be professionals from a wide range of industries such as Tooling, Automotive, Aerospace, Government, Defence, Healthcare, Construction, Dental, Medical Devices, Education and much more.



Speaking about the Expo 2022, Aditya Chandavarkar, (Co-Founder, AMTECH Expo) shared, "The Additive Manufacturing and 3D printing ecosystem is fast-changing in India, as much as the rest of the world. The 3D printing scenario for the future is very promising as it will provide much bigger, faster and cost-effective options for a variety of industrial applications. The rising demand for additive manufacturing to fulfil end parts will continue to drive improvements in the industry. Many businesses will benefit from a focussed business networking and knowledge platform for Additive Manufacturing with the AMTECH Expo 2022."





Adding to this, Dilip Raghavan (Co-Founder, AMTECH Expo) shares, "Exhibitors at the AMTECH Expo 2022, will cover areas such as Design and Product Development, Pre-Processing, Additive Manufacturing Services, Software, Materials, Additive Manufacturing Technology, Research and Development, 3D Scanning and Metrology, Post-Treatment, and Lab Equipment and Testing. AMTECH Expo 2022 is the place to be, for anyone seeking solutions in Additive Manufacturing."



So, if one wishes to register for the Expo 2022 or knows someone who would be able to benefit from Additive Manufacturing in their production process, AMTECH Expo 2022 is the gateway to the world of Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing.



For more details, contact: marketing@catnewtech.com or visit www.amtechexpo.in

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

