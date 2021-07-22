Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2021 Deals

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day in India at midnight on Monday, July 26 2021, that will run for 48 hours, offering Prime members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes.
Prime members can enjoy thousands of deals across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more. Not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 999/year or INR 329 for three months at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more.
Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can also avail the Youth offer on Prime memberships and get 50% off through the two choices of plans. Customers can avail this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to instantly receive 50% cashback.
Prime Day 2021 Deals Sneak Peek
Smartphones and accessories
Select phones will see No cost EMI up to 12 months ensuring high affordability and easy payment tenures
Offers of up to INR 3000 off with coupons and extra up to INR 5000 off on smartphones
Get 6 month Free Screen Replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI tenure on HDFC Bank Cards
Up to 20% off on Tecno smartphones with additional Amazon coupons
Up to 30% off on vivo smartphones with an additional up to INR 2500 off with exchange.
Up to 20% off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months No cost EMI.
Bestselling mobile accessories will be available starting INR 69
Powerbanks starting INR 399
Headsets starting INR 179
OnePlus Smartphones: Up to INR 4000 off with Coupons and up to INR 5000 extra off on Exchange. Up to 9 Month No EMI offers also available.
Xiaomi Smartphones: Up to 12 Month No Cost EMI, up to extra INR 3000 off on exchange and free screen replacement offers on select models
Samsung Smartphones: Up to INR 10,000 off on Samsung M Series with coupon offers, up to 9 month No Cost EMI and 6 month free screen replacement
iQOO Smartphones: Up to 2000 savings using coupons with attractive EMI offers and free screen replacement offers
Apple iPhones: Great deals on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Pro
Consumer Electronics
Up to 60% off on electronics and accessories
Up to 60% off on Cameras & accessories
Up to 75% off on Headphones
Up to INR 35000 off on Laptops
Lowest ever prices on bestselling Fitness trackers
Up to 50% off on Smartwatches
Up to 50% off on Printers
Up to 45% off on Tablets
Up to 60% off on Gaming accessories
Up to 70% off on Speakers
Up to 60% off on Data Storage devices
Up to 70% off on High Speed Routers
Up to 50% off on Computer components
Up to 60% off on Soundbars
Up to 50% off on monitors
Up to 70% off on WiFi smart home security cameras
Up to 75% off on Musical Instruments and Accessories
Up to 60% off on stationery, school supplies and office product
TV & Large Appliances
Air conditioners | up to 40% off, NCEMI starting INR 1312/month
Refrigerators | up to 30% off, NCEMI starting INR 694/month
Washing machines | up to 30% off, NCEMI starting INR 766/month
Microwaves | Up to 35% off, NCEMI starting INR 459 /month
Chimneys | Up to 55% off, NCEMI starting INR 450/month
Up to 50 % off on 40 & 43 inch Smart TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months
Up to 60 % off on Large screen 4K TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months
Premium TVs Starting INR 1300/month, NCEMI available up to 18 months
Up to 60% off on Smart TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months
Up to 60% off on Projectors, NCEMI available up to 18 months
Amazon Devices and Alexa
Get the year's best deals on Echo devices, and smart home combos of Echo & Alexa compatible bulbs, TVs, ACs and more
Save big on the bestselling Alexa Smart Home combo of Echo Dot 3rd Gen + smart colour bulb - get it at just INR 2,299
Up to 50% off on Echo smart speakers and smart displays
Buy OnePlus U series TV (50/55/65 inches), get Echo Dot 3rd Gen at no additional cost
Buy Amazon Basics Fire TV Edition 4K smart LED TV (50/55 inches), get Echo Dot 3rd Gen at just INR 999
Get Echo Dot 3rd Gen at just INR 1,499 on purchase of selected smart TVs and ACs
Save big with the year's best deals on Fire TV devices, Kindle eReaders and more
Up to 50% off on Fire TV devices
Get 55% off on Fire TV Stick bundled with annual subscriptions of Zee5, Sony Liv and Voot Select - limited period offer
Up to 50% off on Fire TV Edition smart LED TVs
Up to INR 4,000 off on Kindle eReaders
Exciting offers on Alexa built-in devices
Get great deals on OnePlus and Xiaomi Alexa built-in Smartphones and experience Alexa hands-free on your mobile
Get best ever deals on Alexa built-in TVs, speakers and more
Check out the newly launched Alexa built-in smartwatches: boAt Xtend and Mi Revolve Active
#JustAsk Alexa
Get all the details about the event - explore deals on top brands, small and medium businesses and new launches, Amazon Prime Video & Prime Music releases and more by just asking Alexa on your Alexa enabled devices. Just ask, "Alexa, what is Prime Day?" Android users can explore Prime Day deals and New Launches by tapping the mic icon on top right and saying "Alexa, go to Prime Day deals" and "Alexa, go to Prime Day launches" from anywhere on the Amazon app.
Amazon Fashion
Up to 70% off on Clothing
Up to 70% off on Footwear
Up to 70% off on Watches
Up to 70% off on Fashion Jewellery
Up to 70% off on Bags & Luggage
Up to 70% off on Frames and Sunglasses
Up to 70% off on Handbags and Wallets
Fossil, Michael Kors & More - Min 45% Off
Get great offers on latest fashion smartwatches from French Connection, FCUK, Maxima and more
Up to 60% off on premium silver jewellery by GIVA
Home & Kitchen
Up to 70% off on Kitchen & Home appliances| Top brands |Wide Selection | No-Cost EMI on select products
Up to 70% off on Cookware & Dining | Top brands | Wide selection
Up to 70% off on Home & Decor | Wide Selection, Top Brands
Up to 40% off on Water Purifiers | Top brands | Wide Range | Free Installation
Up to 60% off on Garden & Outdoors | Top Brands | No-Cost EMI available
Minimum 30% off on Cardio & home gym equipment: Treadmills, dumbbells & more | No-Cost EMI on top brands | Free installation Assistance
Up to 40% off on fitness trackers | GOQii, Garmin, Suunto & more | No-Cost EMI on select models
Up to 40% off on cycles and cycling accessories | No-Cost EMI on select models | Top brands
Up to 70% off on fitness & sporting gear from top brands: Reebok, Cult Fit, Hero cycles & more
Up to 45% off on Professional tools | Drill machines, angle grinder, Marble cutters & accessories | NCEMI | Top brands
Up to 50% off: Live Plants and Planters
Bedsheets from Top Brands Starting INR 249 | Min 50% off on premium bedsheets
Smart Lights starting INR 399
Up to 50% off: Solar Panels, Invertors, Batteries and Solar Gadgets
Starting INR 99 Cleaning supplies from top brands such as 3M, Pidilite & Kimberly Clark
Up to 60% off on Car & bike parts & accessories and accessories | Top brands | Wide Selections
Up to 60% off on Professional supplies | Doctors, Engineers, Hobbyists, Movers & packers, Contractors, Small scale retailers, Restaurant owners & chefs | Wide selection | No-Cost EMI available
Up to 25% off Helmets by Steelbird, Vega, Axor, Royal Enfield & more
Furniture
Up to 70% off on Furniture
Up to 70% off on Work from Home furniture, NCEMI starting INR 145/month
Up to 60% off on Home storage and organization
Up to 60% off on Sofas, coffee tables & more, NCEMI starting INR 390/month
Up to 60% off on mattresses, NCEMI starting INR 370/month
Up to 60% off on beds, wardrobes & more, NCEMI starting INR 355/month
Top offers from brands like Pepperfry, Duroflex, Sleepyhead & more
Daily Essentials
Get fit with up to 40% off on Sports Supplements from Big Muscles, Optimum nutrition & more
Stay healthy with up to 25% off on immunity & wellness supplements
Up to 40% off on Healthcare & mobility aids
Up to 20% off on laundry products & cleaning supplies
Indulge in your favourites: Maggi, Cadbury & more with up to 30% off on the range
Enjoy your morning cup of tea & coffee with up to 20% off on beverages
A healthy start to a healthy day: Up to 25% off on breakfast essentials
Happy Babies with up to 50% off Diapers & Wipes from top brands
Up to 40% off Baby Bath & Skin care range
Up to 42% off breast pumps, sterilizers and more
Up to 60% off on Health care devices: Oximeters, BP monitors & more
Up to 60% off on Massagers & wellness devices
Up to 40% off on Pet Food Products
Up to 60% off on Pet Grooming Products
Beauty and Personal Care
Up to 70% off on Beauty & Makeup
Up to 60% off on Bath Shower & Fragrances
Up to 50% off on Luxury Skincare, Haircare & Fragrances
Shampoos, deos & more by WOW | Up to 60% off
Free Lipstick on all MyGlamm products above INR 499
Up to 30% | Trimmers from top brands | Philips, Vega and more
Up to 60% off on Health care devices: Oximeters, BP monitors & more
Books, Games, Toys & More
Up to 70% off on Books, Toys, gaming & more
Up to 50% off on books & e-learning
Save minimum 10% on Indoor toys from top brands
Up to 30% off on top board games from Hasbro & Mattel
2000+ exciting deals across learning toys, games, vehicles & more
Up to 55% off on Video games and accessories
Up to 70% off on business and security software
Buy hand-crafted heritage products from artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar:
Up to 70% Off on Sambalpuri Sarees from Odisha Handloom
Up to 55% Off on Block Printed Furnishing from Blocks Of India from Rajasthan
Up to 55% Off on Rajasthani Katputli Home Products from JH Gallery
Up to 45% Off on Handmade Blue Pottery Home Products from Shivkripa Blue Pottery from Jaipur
Up to 70% Off on Block Printed Kurtis from Season Creations
Up to 45% Off on Handcrafted Wooden Home Products from Craft Castle from Uttar Pradesh
Up to 50% Off on Block Printed Kurtis from ASCart
Up to 65% Off on Block Printed Kurtis from Vaibhav Industries
Up to 70% Off on Handstitched Shoes from Karaddi from Agra
Up to 45% Off on Bengal Handloom Sarees from TJ Sarees
Shop exciting deals and offers from women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli:
Up to 70% off on party accessories and decor item from Party Propz
Up to 45% off on handbags from Zouk
Up to 60% off on cushion cover from Fab Nation
Up to 35% off on Dry Fruits and Nuts from Spicy Cart
Up to 15% off on Home Decor from Pepme
Up to 30% off on electronics and accessories from Brain Freezer
Up to 60% off on clothing and accessories from Vastraa Fusion
Up to 20% off on Premium Nutrition Food Products from Sirimiri
Up to 60% off on headphones from CPU Tech
Up to 70% off on office Products from Craft Maniacs
Grab exciting deals and offers from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad:
Up to 20% off on Tea by TGL Co. The Good Life Company
Up to 60% off on Home and Kitchen Accessories by RUHE
Up to 50% off on Home & Kitchen products by SOLARA
Up to 40% off on mattress by SleepyCat
Up to 20% off on Grocery products by Nutriorg
Up to 29% Off on Health and Personal care products by DR. VAIDYA'S
Up to 10% off on Nutrition supplements by PRO360
Up to 70% off on Embroidery Kurta by Indiankala4u
Up to 65% off on Beauty and intimate wash products from Skin elements
Up to 30% off on Anti-Theft Backpack by Arctic Fox
Offers by small and medium businesses & Local Shops:
Up to 70% off on Men's shoes from Prolific Global
Up to 47% off on Grocery from B&B Organics
Up to 52% off on Office products from Lad workspaces
Up to 70% off on Backpacks from Fair Deal Traders
Up to 70% off on Pet Products from Dogz & Dudez
Up to 55% off on Serveware from GOODHOMES
Up to 86% off on Cushion overs from V S Lifestyle
Up to 58% off on Phone case from WISHONLINE
Up to 74% off on Furniture from EAGLE FURNITURE
Up to 61% off on Stainless steel products from S&S MARKETING CORPORATION
Up to 88% off on women apparel from Texco
Amazon Programs
Amazon Pantry - Stock up & Save 50% on Monthly Groceries on Amazon Pantry
Amazon Fresh - Get up to INR 150* cashback on fruits, vegetables and groceries.
*T&C apply
Prime Day 2021 New Product Launches
Smartphones
OnePlus Nord 2
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Samsung M21 2021 Edition
iQOO 7 Orange variant
Tecno Camon 17 Series
Consumer Electronics
Lenovo Legion 27-inch QHD Gaming Near Edgeless Monitor, IPS Panel, 165Hz, 1ms, 350 Nits Brightness, Anti-Glare, NVIDIA G-SYNC Technology, TUV Certified Eye Comfort - Y27q-20 (Raven Black)
LG 34-inch (86.7 cm) 21:9 UltraWide QHD/2K (3440 x 1440) Color Calibrated IPS Monitor, sRGB 95%, HDR 10, Height Adjustable, Speaker (7W x 2), HDMI x 2
boAt headphones & smartwatches
Intel powered laptops
AMD powered laptops
Noise headphones & smartwatches
Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro
Boult TWS and Neckband
GoPro HERO9 Black -- Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Vide 20MP Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization, Dual Screen with Free GoPro 3-Way Grip Tripod
Crossbeats Orbit Sport and Ignite 2 smartwatch
Huawei Band 6
Kadence Acoustic Guitars
TV & Large Appliances
IFB 6.5- 7kg Fully Automatic front load washing machine
Whirlpool 190- 300L, single & double door refrigerators
LG 190-215 L single door refrigerator
LG 9kg fully automatic front load washing machine
Godrej 6kg - 8 kg fully automatic top load & front load washing machines
Samsung 198-250L single door & double door refrigerators
Godrej 224-295L single door & double door refrigerators
Whirlpool 1-1.5 Ton Wifi Inverter ACs
LG 55 inch 4K UHD OLED Smart TVs
Sony Bravia XR 65 inch 4K UHD Google TV
Shinco 40 inch Smart LED TVs with Alexa built in
Amazon Fashion
FCUK's Series 2 smart watch with Bluetooth calling & SpO2 monitor
New designs from top clothing brands like USPA, max, Hopscotch, Arrow, Allen Solly
Smart luggage range Evoa from Samsonite
Latest collection in sportswear by Adidas, Puma, Reebok and more
New smartwatches by fashion brands like Maxima, Helix and more
New and trendy styles from brands like Metro, Mochi, Catwalk, Crocs and more
Refreshing new designs for bags and handbags from brands like Lavie, American Tourister, Safari and more
Beauty and Personal Care
Maybelline's Girls Gotta Go Out Kit with everyday makeup and matching mask
Superfoods haircare range by MyGlamm
'Smooth Perfect' range by Schwarzkopf
Lipsticks, Lip Paints and Skincare by Lakme
Nivea's 'Naturally Good' range of shower gels, body lotions and roll-ons
Luxury beauty giftsets from The Body Shop, KAMA Ayurveda and Just Herbs
Ananya Panday signature collection | Hair care range from Vega
Daily Essentials
Surf Excel Capsules - laundry pods
Nescafe Gold Coffee Moments pack
Cadbury Love Occasion chocolate box
Big Muscles Nutrition plant based biotin
Kissan Peanut butter
The Moms Co premium baby wipes
Drools Finsters Fish Food
Home, Furniture & Kitchen Appliances
50+ new launches in Home & kitchen category
Tools & accessories by BOSCH
Cooking essentials from Prestige
Cultsport equipment and gym wear | New models available on Amazon.in
New range of GOQii trackers for Kids
Launches across top brands like Home Centre, Pepperfry, Solimo & more
Stone & Beam, Wudville, Polestar & more brand launches during Prime day
Suunto sports watches and Garmin Venu 2S | Up to 40% off | Amazon exclusive | No-Cost EMI on select models
Water Purifier from Eureka forbes
Water Heater & mixer grinder from Bajaj
Cooking essentials from Prestige
Mixer grinder, pressure cooker & kettles from Pigeon
Toys:
150+ new launches across puzzles, vehicles, slides, learning toys, games from brands Hasbro, Funskool, Smartivity, Shifu and more.
5 New & exciting range of games from Hasbro
5 new Latest learning toys from Shifu and Smartivity
Books & Video games
Tales From My Heart | Digitally signed book by Ruskin Bond
10+ New titles from top publishers like Westland, Dreamland, Om Books International
New launches in Video Game accessories from top brands
Every Day Made Better with Prime
Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In India, this includes unlimited free shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 1,000 books: magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, new product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more. Go to www.amazon.in/prime to learn more about Prime.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)