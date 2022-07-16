Discover Joy as Amazon unboxes Prime Day 2022 deals in India, announces the best deals

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amazon is all set to host the biggest Prime Day in India to help Prime members in India 'Discover Joy'. It kicks off on Saturday July 23, 2022, at 12:00 am and runs through July 24, 2022. It's time to sit back, relax, and enjoy all the blockbuster entertainment and shop to your heart's content because Amazon will offer its Prime members the best deals and savings across categories. It is that time of the year, when members can grab all they need by availing thousands of deals across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion and Beauty, Home and Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more.

Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 25 countries including India. Not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 1,499/year or INR 179 for one month at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free and fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can avail the Youth Offer and get 50 per cent off on their Prime membership by simply verifying their age on Amazon after signing up for Prime.



Prime Day 2022 Deals Sneak Peek

Smartphones and Accessories

- Up to 40 per cent off on Smartphones and Accessories

- Get Extra up to INR 7000 off with Amazon Coupons and Extra up to INR 7000 off on Exchange on select smartphones

- Prime members can get up to INR 20,000 in savings with 'Advantage Just For Prime'. Get benefits like 6 months Free Screen Replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards

- OnePlus: Get up to INR 15,000 off on the OnePlus 9 Series 5G starting at INR 37,999 with additional Instant Bank Discounts. Up to 9 months of No Cost EMI on OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with additional benefits up to INR 4000 on Coupons and up to INR 7000 on Exchange.

- Get up to 40 per cent off on Xiaomi smartphones. Get the Redmi 9 Series starting at INR 6,899 with additional benefits on coupon of INR 600. The Redmi Note 10 Series which includes Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10S, will be available starting at just INR 10,999 with instant additional bank discounts.

- Tecno: Up to 30 per cent off on Tecno smartphones. Customers can get Tecno smartphones starting at just INR 6,599. Customers will be able to avail additional discounts with bank offers to make the smartphone purchase more affordable this Prime Day sale

- Samsung: Along with up to 30 per cent off on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, customers can also enjoy never seen before offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 30 per cent off on top rated smartphones. Flat INR 15000 off on Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Get up to INR 8,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

- iQOO: Get up to INR 10,000 off on iQOO smartphones. The latest launched iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available starting INR 29,999 with additional Instant Bank Discount of INR 3,000. The iQOO Z6 Pro will be available starting at INR 23,999 and iQOO Z6 5G starting INR 14,999 with additional benefits Coupons and Instant Bank Discounts.

- Realme: Customers can get up to INR 6000 off on Realme phones. The latest Amazon specials launches of Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro and Narzo 50A prime will be the spotlights, available starting INR 11499

- Customers can get up to INR 6000 off on the Oppo A series and up to INR 5000 off on the Oppo F series. Customers can get up to INR 5000 off Vivo smartphones during the Prime Day Sale.

- Apple iPhones: Get up to INR 20,000 off on iPhones. Great deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

- Headsets starting INR 149

- Power banks starting INR 499

- Mobile Cases and Covers starting INR 99

- Cables starting INR 49, Chargers starting INR 139 | Screen Protectors starting INR 99



Consumer Electronics

- Up to 75 per cent off on electronics and accessories

- Up to 50 per cent off on Cameras and accessories

- Up to 75 per cent off on Headphones

TV and Large Appliances

- Up to 65 per cent off on OLED and QLED TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months

- Up to 60 per cent off on Large screen 4K TVs, NCEMI available up to 18 months

- Premium TVs Starting INR 1300/month, NCEMI available up to 18 months

Amazon Fashion and Beauty

- Up to 80 per cent off Top Fashion and Beauty brands

- Shop the latest trends with the option of 30 Days return

- 70+ New Launches in Fashion and Beauty from brands like Fastrack, Puma, Mamaearth, Safari and more

Home and Kitchen

- Up to 70 per cent off on Home and Kitchen appliances | 25000+ deals, Top brands

- Home and Kitchen, products starting INR 79

- Up to INR 100 cashback for first time purchasers in Home and Kitchen via APay Coupons



Daily Essentials

- Get fit with up to 40 per cent off on Sports Supplements from Big Muscles, Optimum nutrition and more

- Stay healthy with up to 30 per cent off on immunity and wellness supplements

- Up to 40 per cent off on Women's hygiene

Personal Care

- 30-day money back guarantee on Oral-B

- No-cost EMI on wide range of personal care and health care devices

Books, Games, Toys and More

- Up to 70 per cent off on Books, Toys, gaming and more

- Buy Toys worth INR 499 or more, get 10 per cent off on your next 5 purchases

Buy hand-crafted heritage products from artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar:

- Up to 70 per cent Off on Sambalpuri Sarees from Odisha Handloom

- Up to 55 per cent Off on Block Printed Furnishing from Blocks Of India from Rajasthan

- Up to 55 per cent Off on Rajasthani Katputli Home Products from JH Gallery

Shop exciting deals and offers from women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli:

- Up to 70 per cent off on party accessories and decor item from Party Propz

- Up to 45 per cent off on handbags from Zouk

- Up to 60 per cent off on cushion cover from Fab Nation

Grab exciting deals and offers from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad:

- Up to 20 per cent off on Tea by TGL Co. The Good Life Company

- Up to 60 per cent off on Home and Kitchen Accessories by RUHE

Offers by small and medium businesses and Local Shops:

- Up to 70 per cent off on Men's shoes from Prolific Global

- Up to 47 per cent off on Grocery from B&B Organics

Amazon Devices and Alexa

Get the year's best deals on Echo devices and Smart Home combos of Echo and Alexa compatible bulbs, TVs, ACs, and more

- Up to 55 per cent off on Echo smart speakers and smart displays

- Never Before Price- Save big on the bestselling Echo Dot (4th Gen), #1 smart speaker brand in India - get it for just INR 2,249 (50 per cent off)

- Save big on the bestselling Alexa Smart home combo of Echo Dot (4th Generation) + Wipro smart bulb. Get it for just INR 2,299 (flat 65 per cent off)

*Offer applicable on select products



Save big with the year's best deals on Fire TV devices, Kindle eReaders, and more

- Get up to 55 per cent off on Fire TV devices with starting price as low as INR 1,799

- Flat 55 per cent off on Fire TV Stick Lite, with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite

- Save big on the bestselling Fire TV Stick, available at just INR 2,199

#JustAsk Alexa

- Get all the details about Prime Day - explore deals on top brands, small and medium businesses, new launches, and more by asking Alexa on your Echo device, Alexa-enabled devices, or the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Just ask, "Alexa, what is Prime Day?". Android users can explore Prime Day deals and new launches on the Amazon shopping app by tapping the mic icon on top right and saying "Alexa, take me to Prime Day offers" and "Alexa, go to Prime launches page."

Amazon Programs

- Amazon Fresh - Stock up and Save 50 per cent on fruits, vegetables and groceries. Get Flat INR 300 cashback on the purchase of products of INR 1000 of for new Prime customers and INR 300 cashback on the purchase of products of INR 1500 for Prime repeat orders



Save big with Amazon Pay -

- Save big - Prime members get 10 per cent savings on payments and EMI transactions with ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and SBI credit cards



Prime Day 2022 New Product Launches



Smartphones

Exciting and highly anticipated new Smartphone launches across brands will be available on sale with exciting bank offers

- Redmi K50i 5G

- Samsung M13 | M13 5G

- Tecno Spark 9

- Tecno Camon 19 Neo



Mobile Accessories

- GOVO GOBOLD Headphones

- URBN 20W 10,000mAh Power bank

- URBN 100W 4 in 1 Quad cable

- URBN 30W Lightning cable



Consumer Electronics

- Up to 40 per cent off - Intel evo powered laptops and desktop

- Starting INR 1,999 - Noise smartwatches and headphones

- Starting INR 999 - boAt headphones and smartwatches



TV and Large Appliances

- Sony 65-inch 4K UHD Smart OLED Google TV

- Samsung 55-inch The Frame Series 4K Smart QLED TV

- Hisense Google TV Series 4K UHD Smart LED TV



Amazon Fashion and Beauty

- Fastrack Reflex Pkay Smart watch with 1.3"AMOLED display with in-built games at only INR 5995

- Tops, dresses and more at min. 15 per cent off launch offer

- Exciting collection of sports shoes and sportswear from Adidas at up to 50 per cent off and Puma starting at INR 999



Daily Essentials

- Surf Excel Matic Power Concentrate

- Tata tea Veda

- Cadbury Transparent Praline



Home, Furniture and Kitchen Appliances

- New launches from brands like Wakefit, Solimo and more this Prime day

- New launches from top brands like Eureka Forbes, Livpure, Prest

- 500+ new launches from top brands like Stanley Black and Decker, Asian paints, Phillips, Plantex



Toys

- India's first DC digital hybrid trading cards by Hro | Starting INR 375 only

- 150+ new launches across puzzles, vehicles, slides, learning toys, games from brands Hasbro, Funskool, Smartivity, Shifu and more



Books and Video games

- Tales From My Heart | Digitally signed book by Ruskin Bond

- 10+ New titles from top publishers like Westland, Dreamland, Om Books International



Kindle eBooks

- Up to 80 per cent off on Popular eBooks including The Lord of the Rings and other books by JRR Tolkien to help you get ready for Rings of Power, Sapiens, Ikigai and Atomic Habits + Prime Members get additional 50 per cent* cashback up to INR 200 as eBook credits



Lawn and Garden

- Up to 40 per cent off Pest Control |Offers on Mosquito and Insect Repellants from Top Brands like Good Knight, HIT, Allout, Mortein and Baygon

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)