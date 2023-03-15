Discover Your Child's Superpower with Jonty & EuroSchool

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): EuroSchool with former South African cricketer and renowned coach, Jonty Rhodes hosted an exclusive workshop for the student and parent community. The session 'How to Discover Your Child's Superpower' was conducted on March 4, 2023, and was attended by students, school teachers, and parents.

The purpose of this workshop was to bring forth Jonty's deep-rooted insights and suggestions on how to discover one's strengths and passions, through means of exploration, and the importance of resilience in route to achieving success in life.

The workshop threw light on how a healthy mind and a good supportive ecosystem can go a long way in defining a healthy attitude and lifestyle and thus help children discover their superpowers. Jonty during the session, urged parents to not push children in their choice of careers and give them time and support to find their calling.

During the workshop, Jonty Rhodes shared insights on how schools play a crucial role in helping children discover their superpowers alongside the efforts of parents. "By providing a variety of extra-curricular activities, opportunities for exploration, and encouraging creativity and individuality, schools can help children discover their interests and passions. Teachers must act as role models, providing guidance and support to help children develop their unique abilities. It's essential to create an environment where children feel safe to try new things, take risks, and be themselves."

Speaking about this initiative, Rahul Deshpande, CEO, K12 Schools, Lighthouse Learning, said, "It is a proud moment for us to once again join hands with ace cricketer and coach Jonty Rhodes. His achievements and contribution to the world of cricket have left a deep impact on the minds of us all. And we really wanted him to share his experience and insights with the young generation - our children starting early. These are extremely valuable for all children, whether or not they want to make a career in sports. Every initiative at EuroSchool is designed to empower our children to explore their passions, unlock their full potential, and succeed in the limitless tomorrow. We are confident that our students and parents will have a lot to learn from Jonty's insights and experiences."

Commenting on this alliance with EuroSchool, Jonty Rhodes said, "I am thrilled to associate with EuroSchool once again and I am happy to see EuroSchool setting new milestones and growing every year. I firmly believe that every child has a superpower, and it's up to us as coaches, teachers, and parents to help them discover and nurture their passions.

Every child has a unique set of skills and talents that may not be immediately apparent, but it's important to encourage them to explore different areas and to provide them with opportunities to try different things and find what resonates with them. When we give children the space and freedom to be themselves, they can tap into their creativity, imagination, and unique abilities."



EuroSchool has a network of fifteen K-12 schools across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Surat with over 25,000 students. EuroSchool's philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' draws on the belief that encouraging children to discover their true potential to thrive in the 21st-Century. The school blends its Balanced Schooling pedagogy with the Learn-Reinforce-Practice-Apply-Experience Methodology.

All EuroSchools are affiliated either to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Indian Council of Secondary Education (ICSE) and select EuroSchools also offer the CAIE, Cambridge Assessment International Education (IGCSE)

EuroSchool is part of LIGHTHOUSE LEARNING, one of India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education groups.

