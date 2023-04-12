Discovering the emerging voices: 7 inspirational personalities you need to know

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/GPRC): In a world where the noise of the masses often drowns out the voices of the few, it's refreshing to see those who refuse to be silenced. The Update India, a leading news and awareness website in India, finds the 7 inspirational emerging personalities that you need to know. From authors to activists, poets to musical artists, these personalities from various walks of life have one thing in common: a commitment to making a difference.

SUCHANDRA ROYCHOWDHURY - Bestselling author of The Shotgun Wedding

Incorrigible bibliophile, travel enthusiast and art aficionado, Suchandra lives with her husband and son in Bayshore, Singapore. Suchandra has been a student of English Literature and obtained the degree of Master of Arts from Presidency College, Calcutta and pursued MPhil in the University of Calcutta. "The Shotgun Wedding" is her first attempt in essaying a novel, inhabited by characters caught in an outlandish satire in a remote village in West Bengal, India. The bizarre socio-political dynamics unfolding between a newly appointed young lecturer hailing from cosmopolitan Calcutta and the inhabitants of rural Bengal make way for a rather comic narrative, interspersed with romance and mistaken identities. Currently, her debut novel is on the Best Seller List of Aleph Book Company, as well as being shortlisted Women AutHer Awards 2023 by the Times of India Group.

RASHMI TRIVEDI - Author, Poet, And TEDx Speaker who turned adversity into opportunity

Forced to move to a new city for work, Rashmi Trivedi found herself with time to spare and a newfound passion for writing. Her poems and articles quickly gained recognition and her first book, "Woman, Everything Will Be Fine" became a bestseller. From there, she continued to soar with books like "From Ashes to Dreams" and "2047: The Unifier" - a futuristic romantic thriller with a mind-boggling idea. Even during the COVID lockdown, Rashmi continued to find inspiration and published "The Lockdown" - a positive take on one of the darkest chapters of recent times. With six books under her belt and another on the way, Rashmi's passion for writing continues to give wings to her thoughts. To learn more about Rashmi and her inspiring journey, visit her website at www.rashmitrivedi.com.

TUSHAR KIRAN MOODGAL - passionate poet and writer

Tushar Kiran Moodgal is an award-winning poet and writer from East Delhi. He is set to release his first poetry book "Lamentations" in April, and has previously been published in multiple anthologies. Tushar's passion for literature was instilled by his father, and he cites Wordsworth, Keats, Guest, and Poe as his inspirations. Recently, Tushar was honoured with the prestigious "Maharishi Valmiki Bhartiya Gaurav Samman 2023" for his contribution to Contemporary Literature. He has also won other awards such as "The Best Poet" and "Poet of the Year" awards. Tushar's passion for philosophy, history, and political behavior has led him to pursue a master's degree in Political Science and International Relations. Follow him on Instagram @cryptic_dissonance for his poetic musings and contemplations.

USHA KIRAN MOODGAL - a fantastic journey of poetry



Usha Kiran Moodgal was born on September 1, 1957 in Shahdara as the youngest child of Dr. Purnanand Sharma and Sheelavati. After completing her graduation in Fine Arts, she obtained a post-graduate degree in Hindi and History. Her life is enriched by both literature and dance. On January 28, 1987, she got married to Ashok Moodgal and entered into married life. "Kavya Tulika" is her first composition for which she has been honored with the "Sahitya Sthambh Puraskar 2023" and the "Sarvashreshtha Kavyitri 2023" award by Drop of Change Publications. Recently, she was honored with the "Maharshi Valmiki Bharatiya Gaurav Samman 2023". Additionally, many of her poetry compositions have been published in various joint editions for which she has received accolades. Some of her compositions have also been published in newspapers. Usha Kiran has recently started sharing some of her compositions on her Instagram handle @ushakirankavyanjali.

ANIRBAN MITRA - the musical prodigy of Kolkata

Anirban Mitra, the 19-year-old musical prodigy from Kolkata who's taking the music industry by storm! With his unique sound, versatility, and passion for music, Anirban has already made a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. He's not limited to one specific genre and has blended different styles to create music that resonates with his audience. Anirban's dedication to his craft, resilience, and determination have helped him overcome obstacles and reach new heights. With his ultimate goal to become a well-known and respected artist in the music industry by 2025, Anirban's journey is one you won't want to miss. Follow him on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with his rise to success!

ANUPAMA RAVINDRAN MENON - A doctor, officer, and author par excellence

Meet Anupama Ravindran Menon, a doctor and officer in the Malaysian Armed Forces, who wears her heart on her sleeve and her brain somewhere between her cranium and mouth. Born and brought up in the suburbs of old Seremban town in Malaysia, Anu was nurtured and loved by her family, whom she quotes as the crux of everything she is today. Anu considers it a privilege to have served under the United Nations' flagship in a peacekeeping operation in Lebanon as a part of the Malaysian Battalion 850-7. Apart from being a UN peacekeeping ambassador and a doctor in the field, she is also an artist, nature photographer, and writer, who rebel against social norms and actively dislikes hierarchy. Her debut solo venture "Dear Manusha" has won her multiple awards and recognitions, despite being a new kid in the block. Overall, Anu is a true combination of helio and opacarophile who finds happiness in the tiny, daily forgotten bundles of joy.

DR. RADHA BHARDWAJ - an expert in Vedic Astrology

Astrologer Dr Radha Bharadwaj is considered amongst the best astrologers in India. She has the ability to deeply understand the various aspects of life, and her clients include prominent politicians, actors, athletes, and other celebrities.

The Update India selected these 7 inspirational emerging personalities based on several criteria, including impact they have made in their fields, the innovation with which they are pushing boundaries and thinking out of the box, resilience in pursuit of their goals, leadership skills, and potential to shape the future of India and beyond.

