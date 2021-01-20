New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/ IWIL India Foundation): Indian Women Institutional League (IWIL India) is a non-profit that incubates entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and Business School students. It brought 35 business schools, 26 mentors, 20 patrons, and hundreds of inspiring StartUp community people from across India, the US, Dubai, Singapore, and other South Asian countries for this online StartUp Boot Camp.

IWIL India was founded by Deepa Sayal, who is a Digital Mentor, Keynote Speaker, Entrepreneur, and tech evangelist with 20 years of holistic experience in the Information Technology domain. She is also a StartUp Coach and Investor. She creates public awareness about the profound contribution of women to the country's economy, advocates women empowerment, and back their missions through technological innovation. It is one of the few organizations in India which is pursuing such a cause. She was listed on the Top 100 MSME Women Entrepreneurs in India and was featured in CNBCTV18 amongst the top 32 Digital Women Entrepreneurs in India. The primary goal is to build skills and help budding entrepreneurs, business school students, and MSME members scale their businesses through technology. IWIL India Foundation works for the Digital Incubation, Skill Building, and Entrepreneurship for aspiring business school students, fresh graduates, aspiring entrepreneurs, and MSME members. It has been working with business schools such as IITs, IIMs, IIFT, BITS Pilani Dubai, and Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune. In the recent past, they have also collaborated with organizations such as NIESBUD, CII, NE, Cisco, NICSI, and ECI. IWIL India has partnered in the past with the Government of India towards Tech Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

"Disrupting the Entrepreneurial DNA: IWIL India StartUp Marathon" was held in partnership with Checkbrand, ADG Online, and Vivoki. It was a two-day online StartUp, Technology, and Global Entrepreneurship Bootcamp with India's top 35 Business Schools. Budding future entrepreneurs from across India, Dubai, Singapore & the US participated in this event. Institutions like IIM Udaipur (Saksham, the entrepreneurship Cell), IIM Kashipur (E Cell), IIFT, NIESBUD, Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology Pune, S P Jain School of Global Management-Dubai, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Manipal Universal Technology Business Incubator, MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India and more had joined as patrons for the event.

Key Takeaways:

* Network opportunities across various sectors and industries like Social Entrepreneurship, Fintech, and Energy.

* Incubation and mentoring on Entrepreneurship for aspiring young entrepreneurs and Professionals.

* Support in Funding and Legal Compliances for startups.

* Guidance and Mentoring on deep tech innovation from professionals from companies like IBM, Aditya Birla Group, IECD, and NIESBUD.

* Access and education on schemes provided by the Government of India.

* On completion of this Bootcamp, an E - Certificate of participation from IWIL India Centre of Excellence would be provided to the participants.

IWIL India Centre of Excellence also provided a platform to the budding entrepreneurs to validate their ideas and present their pitch in front of the industry experts and global investors. On day two, there was a Pitch Presentation. 100+ nominations were received from sectors like EdTech, Fintech, Robotics, Healthtech, and so on. Shortlisted participants got a chance to pitch their ideas in a closed-door online setup.

"IWIL India intends to do more of such events in the future for the budding entrepreneurs of the StartUp India. It is also trying to incubate and induct startups for the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.'

The goal is to create a ripple effect in the StartUp community" said Deepa Sayal, President IWIL India.

