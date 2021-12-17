Distinguished people engaged in service to the nation were rewarded in the Fourth Edition of Bharat Gaurav Awards

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): When a person gets rewards and respect, new energy comes in him. In such a situation, there is a need to give respect and encouragement from time to time to those who do better work, says Dr Sandesh Yadav, General Secretary, Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation.

In the fourth edition of Bharat Gaurav Award the outstanding people of multi-faceted talent who have contributed significantly to the development of the country and great and outstanding people engaged in the upliftment of society were honored at Hotel Shangri in New Delhi.

Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste, with his dignified presence as the chief guest at the award distribution ceremony, gave meaning to the program, as well as guided the talents. Faggan Singh Kulaste said that providing a national platform to the talents, rewarding them for their outstanding achievements is a very good job which Sandesh Yadav, General Secretary, Bharat Gaurav Foundation is doing well every year.



In this fourth edition of Bharat Gaurav Puraskar, dignitaries were felicitated in several categories. In this, mainly Union Minister of State RaoSaheb Danve, Rajya Sabha MP Padmashree Vikas Mahatme, MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Member of Central Waqf Council Rais Khan Pathan, Union Minister John Barla etc. were honored with Lifetime Achievement Award.

Under the Bharat Gaurav Award, Lok Sabha MP Rammohan Naidu, social worker Sanjeev Kumar, NCB Director Japan Babu Yadav, Additional Director Government of India Atul Singh, ISRO Deputy Director Dr SV Sharma, Joint Secretary Government of India SP Singh, social worker Neeraj Gupta, Krishna Bhaipuria was given as the rising face in the world of wrestling.

A unique felicitation was also given at the function which included Special Guest of the Day. In which talents like Rajya Sabha MP from Goa Vinay Tendulkar, Chairman NCMEI, Government of India Justice NK Jain, Lok Sabha MP Shrirang Appa Barne, Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste, were honored for their unique work style and outstanding achievements. It is worth mentioning that all of them are known for their unique working style and outstanding achievements in their respective fields. On this occasion, IRS officer Dinesh Kumar Jangir presided over the program and boosted the morale of everyone.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

