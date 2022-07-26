Diva Divine Hair launches a range of affordable yet premium hair extensions

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/SRV): Diva Divine Hair, India's first premium retailer of hair extensions and wigs since 2008, is pleased to launch a new range of pocket-friendly products. Revealing affordable yet premium quality of Clip-In Hair Extensions, Hair Toppers, Wigs, and Hair Accessories.

The products offered by Diva Divine are made from 100 per cent natural Human Hair, ranging from Clip-In Hair Extensions that are easy to use and provide instant hair length and volume; Hair Toppers available in various shapes and sizes; to the Wigs collection, which is easy to apply and gives a natural look. As a complement, Diva Divine Hair also offers Hair Accessories with quality materials to maintain healthy and lively hair, which is designed exclusively for the treatment of hair extensions and wigs.

"Back when Diva Divine was founded, we started this initiative from the non-existence of high-quality hair extensions and wigs in India as a whole, while the demand for this is growing for those who need it for clinical and style reasons. Therefore, we come with providing the widest range of temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent extensions, hair toppers, and wigs with the best and premium quality on the market. Today, we are proud to announce the launch of a new range of pocket-friendly products that anyone can enjoy," says Krishan Jhalani, Founder of Diva Divine Hair.



Through boutiques that are already available in four major states in India (Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru), customers can directly visit, see, and experience first-hand, the various products owned by Diva Divine Hair. Best-in-class hairstylists are also ready to help every customer, from choosing hairstyles, colors, types, and cap configuration, to installation by the experts. To date, the company has trained more than 500 stylists in Delhi and across India on professional human hair extension installations. Furthermore, Diva Divine's network of salons has increased up to 250 salons and counting.

Apart from boutiques, customers can also check and buy Diva Divine Hair products through divadivinehair.com as the official website with a 10 per cent off promo for the first purchase.

The entire Diva Divine Hair product range (including the newly-launched pocket-friendly product range) is available at Diva Divine Hair Boutiques in Delhi (West Delhi and South Delhi), Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

To know more about Diva Divine Hair, please visit: https://divadivinehair.com/

