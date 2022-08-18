Diva Flawless, Canadian Singer-Songwriter releases her next single 'They Don't Know'

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/GPRC): Candian Singer-Songwriter, Diva Flawless released her new single 'They Don't Know', on all the audio streaming platforms.

The song depicts the story of a couple and how people outside the relationship don't understand their love story.

This romance begins with the intensity of a guy's love that causes her lover to do anything, which is possible for her when he's around. However, love is not defined quite the same in his eyes. He does not intend to stay, nor does he intend to sacrifice as she has. This creates a conflict in which he decides that leaving is the best option. She is now in doubt of everything - if he ever loved her or meant anything he said.

Independent Artist Diva Flawless has beautifully sung this song and depicted the story through her melodious voice and strong lyrics. Before this, she had released many songs, in 2019 she made an entry into the industry with her first song 'Pretty Boy.' Improving as a songwriter and performer seem to have always been Diva Flawless top priority, evidenced by foregoing everything to focus on music full-time.



The results of that dedication are songwriting skills at a level far beyond most artists in their early twenties and a rapidly rising career that has positioned Diva Flawless to be one of pop's next it-girls.

Sharing about her next single, Diva Flawless shared, "The idea for this song came when I saw my sister going through a very heartbreaking separation. This inspired me to dedicate a song about love and betrayal. It made me want to talk about how easily people change and simply ignore the affection that was given to them. I feel connected to this song as it details my sister's breakup and how it impacted her life. I am happy that I am able to portray what I have seen through words and melody. I hope people will love the song and connect well to it."

Being an independent artist, Diva Flawless is grabbing mainstream media attention Worldwide. This Vancouver pop artist has been notching serious numbers and has been appreciated well by the listeners. Her music has over 20 million streams; she has 1,000,000 followers on TikTok and 266,000 on Instagram.

So, if you want to hear her new single "They Don't Know", it is now available to buy/stream now on all platforms:https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/divaflawless/they-dont-know

