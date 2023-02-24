Diversify your crypto portfolio in quarter one with these three altcoins - Polygon, Near Protocol and Dogetti

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/ATK): In the most surprising fashion, quarter one of 2023 has been very positive for the cryptocurrency industry. Late last year, many crypto investors predicted a brief bull run at the start of the new year. Understandably, this piece of advice was taken with a pinch of salt, as the bear market is notorious for being unpredictable. However, these crypto analysts have been proved right thanks to the recent crypto pump within crypto markets. Last year's poorest performers, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), are currently on an upward trajectory within the crypto market and are fast approaching their peak values. All in all, the current climate within the cryptocurrency industry is ideal for all kinds of crypto investments and provides an opportunity for investors to generate massive profits very early into the new year.

The obvious choices for crypto investments in the ongoing bear market would be the industry's largest cryptocurrencies. However, in the current reality, investment in lesser-known cryptos with a massive return on investment (ROI) could be a better and safer option. Cryptocurrencies such as Polygon (MATIC), Near Protocol (NEAR) and Dogetti (DETI) could diversify investor portfolios and yield massive returns in the long run. Here's all you need to know about these three cryptos.

Polygon (MATIC): Powering High-Performance Ethereum Scaling and Infrastructure Development

Polygon (MATIC) is a popular crypto platform within the cryptocurrency industry and is its first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum (ETH) scaling and infrastructure development. What the crypto platform does, in essence, is that it enables the creation of optimistic rollup chains, ZK rollup chains, stand-alone chains or any other kind of infrastructure that a developer requires. The protocol also transforms Ethereum (ETH) into a full-fledged multi-chain system (aka Internet of Blockchains) similar to Polkadot (DOT).

Polygon (MATIC) is notable within the cryptocurrency industry for impressive transaction and processing speeds, performance, interoperability and scalability. Its native cryptocurrency, MATIC, powers its ecosystem and facilitates crypto operations, such as payment fees, network governance, staking for security and operations, etc. MATIC stock is available on prominent crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase Pro, Huobi Global, FTX and Kucoin.

Near Protocol (NEAR): A Next-Generation Blockchain and Cloud Computing Platform

Near Protocol (NEAR) is a notable layer one blockchain and a community-run cloud computing platform. All around the cryptocurrency industry, Near Protocol (NEAR) is reputable for providing feasible solutions to some of the limitations that have become synonymous with older systems. These include low transaction speeds, low throughput and poor interoperability. Additionally, Near Protocol (NEAR) is an ideal environment for creating Decentralized Applications (dApps) and a developer and user-friendly platform.

Its native cryptocurrency, NEAR, plays an integral role in its ecosystem and is responsible for providing value and facilitating crypto operations. These include payment fees, user interaction and network governance. NEAR is a highly sought-after token with stock on prominent crypto platforms, such as Binance, Huobi Global, Mandala Exchange, FTX and OKEx.





Get Ready to Wag Your Tails: Dogetti (DETI) Set to Shake Up Meme Coin Market

Dogetti (DETI) is an upcoming meme coin project within the cryptocurrency industry that has become the subject of excitement and anticipation within the meme coin space. Like most meme coin projects, Dogetti (DETI) is dog-based and runs atop the Ethereum (ETH) network. The project will feature a native cryptocurrency, an exchange platform and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Its native cryptocurrency, DETI, is set to go on presale in the next few weeks. DETI could be a valuable portfolio addition in the long run. See more information on the token here.

