Diversity is about embracing one another uniqueness: Join the conversation at largest hybrid D&I forum in India at the 3rd Edition of India Diversity Conclave

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI/SRV): Every organization should develop a workplace culture with a deeper level of support for inclusive leaders, managers, and others. Organizations can achieve it through open communication in the workplace. The provision for inclusion training is critical to the success of any business.

To pertain to the key D&I pillars in every organization, IDF provides the platform for CEOs, CHRO, and D&I leaders to share their success stories. With a member base of 550+ companies, IDF is furthering the cause of Diversity and Inclusion in the Indian context.

While efforts for diversity may increase, the same may only sometimes be true for equity and inclusion. To address this gap, IDF's upcoming 3rd Edition of India Diversity Conclave focuses on the theme of cultivating a culture of Inclusion and Belonging.

This largest hybrid D&I event of India - the 3rd Edition of India Diversity Conclave 2023 is scheduled on 6th April 2023 and will take place at Hotel Novotel, Andheri, Mumbai, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. With 550+ member companies, 250 + delegates in person, and more than 2000 D&I experts will join virtually; this hybrid event will host some crucial D&I stakeholders of India and the HR community of India. The conclave highlights the gaps in D&I strategies and underlines ways to overcome them.



D&I is the prime agenda for many companies that want to create the right inclusive environment for their employees. To showcase their D&I thought leadership, JSW Steel Ltd, Ingram Micro, Harappa, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Owens Corning, and many such organizations have partnered with us.

Sharing his views about the 3rd Edition of India Diversity Conclave, Ajay Jhunjhunwala, Associate Director & Head of Human Resources at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd said, "Embracing and celebrating our differences will empower us to build a better tomorrow together." From an HR perspective, diversity and inclusion drive innovation, creativity, and better problem-solving. I'm looking forward to the Indian Diversity Conclave event to learn and collaborate on promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace."



At the conclave, the stalwarts will discuss challenges and their probable solutions on topics like the Industry Women Leaders Discussion: Despite modest progress, women are still dramatically underrepresented in leadership. Trialogue: Building the Talent Pipeline: Step towards Innovation, and many more. The theme Cultivating a Culture of Inclusion and Belonging to understand & inaugurate inclusion at the workplace. The conclave will also present a unique Spotlight Session - Diverse India, Inclusive India: celebrating the journeys of diverse and successful professionals/entrepreneurs with inspiring stories.

Sharing his views on the 3rd Edition of India Diversity Conclave, Gautam Chainani, Former Group President of Human Resources - Strategic Initiatives & Workforce Automation, JSW, Advisory Board Member IDF, mentions that "India Diversity Conclave is a radical emphasis on authentic conversations and active listening that extends beyond the basics of DEI. The panel discussions, D&I survey findings, and special addresses promise to deliver a newer prospect on Diversity and Inclusion by the leading practitioners to positively impact the business agenda and strengthen the culture of inclusion in organizations. Looking forward to attending IDC."

Along with meaningful discussions touching on different aspects of D&I, the conclave also marks a launch of a Research Report addressing the daily nuances of D&I. For the first time in India, IDF is launching the CEO Pledge that will be signed by leading CEOs of the country, committing to serving as a promise to ensure D&I is deeply rooted in their organizations.

While sharing her views about the 3rd Edition of India Diversity Conclave, Shreyasi Singh, Founder & CEO, Harappa, said, "More and more companies realize that improving diversity and inclusion doesn't just make sense, it makes business sense. And yet, the barriers that prevent them from making gains in diversity aren't getting any easier to overcome. Women's careers continue to be marred by broken rungs, glass ceilings, glass cliffs, and deep valleys of pay gaps and role inequities. India's ascent to becoming one of the world's top economies will need all its talent to contribute meaningfully and progress fairly, and we hope our report is one more reminder to continue to endeavor to fix these."

Passionate about furthering the cause of D&I in India, Rishi Kapoor, Head Management Committee, India Diversity Forum, said, "Our D&I philosophy is grounded in three core concepts: 1. Respect for each employee, regardless of their background, identity, or beliefs, etc. 2. Gender balance advancement: We strive to create an environment that fosters gender equality and inclusion at workplace 3. LGBTQ inclusion and disability support: We value the contributions of all our employees, including those who identify as LGBTQ or PWD employees. We are committed to creating an environment of acceptance, understanding, and support for everyone.

The 3rd Edition of India Diversity Conclave will bring together thought leaders, practitioners, and experts from across the industry to discuss and debate the need for a comprehensive Diversity & Inclusion policy. The summit will also include panel discussions, workshops, and other interactive sessions to help organizations understand the nuances of D&I and develop ideas for implementation."

