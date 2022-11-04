Diwali Mega Rhoof Golf Cup - Indian Golf Enthusiast's most awaited annual event held at JP Wishtown Noida on Saturday

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI/PNN): The annual golf event, Diwali Mega Rhoof Golf Cup was held on Saturday, 22nd October at JP Wishtown in Noida. The event was a major success. The Rhoof Golf Event attracted 158 golfers. It was decided to split the event into two slots: morning and afternoon because it was in high demand from members and other regular golfers at the golf course.

In the championship, Kshetij Nohwar played 2 under par and scored 65, and became the Rhoof Golf JP Wishtown title winner. He is 41 years old and has served in the Merchant Navy for 24 years. Since his childhood, he has been an avid sports player, playing almost every indoor and outdoor game there. He is also a passionate golfer, swimmer, and horse rider. In 2003, while on leave from the Merchant Navy, he learned to play golf at Bhatinda in Punjab. He has played at golf courses in Noida, Bathinda, and Bangalore. From golf holidays in Bombay and the Philippines to play at his home course in JP Greens Greater Noida, the title winner has won many prestigious tournaments in NCR.

Sambhavi (11 years old) became the youngest golfer to hit a hole-in-one at Hole number 5. Arjun Mishra, CEO of InfoRhoof Platform Private Limited, facilitated the award. Shambhavi Chaturvedi, a 7th-grade student at DPS GBN Jaypee Wishtown, and "Crazy Golfer" on YouTube, started playing golf with her father when she was 4 years old. Shambhavi has won several tournaments in India despite being a young golfer at Jaypee Greens Wishtown Golf Club. During the New Delhi NCR India Local Tour held in 2021, she ranked No. 1 in the 9-10 year age group for girls.

This year, the event consisted of five categories, Gross Title Winner, Under 50 years old, Between 50 and 60 years old, Above 60 years old, and Ladies / Girls. Closest to Pin Spot Gift Prize awarded by Rhoof and Straightest Drive winners were also announced in all categories, participants received spot prizes in the 4 ball group.

In addition to the golf carry bags provided by Fonada, Rhoof provided umbrellas, North Vertical supplied tee-shirts, Prometheus School supplied golf balls, Berkowits provided beauty kits, and 24sevenIndia.com provided prizes for the lucky draw along with Kesar Singh and JP Wishtown.



"As we welcome you this Diwali, we have just launched a new startup, so you can imagine that a sports mindset drives success. Bringing a new perspective to the market, we have developed an idea that allows retail investors to diversify their investments securely and transparently to own commercial properties in India and abroad." said the CEO of InfoRhoof Platform, Mr. Arjun Mishra.

Rhoof is a Blockchain-based Real Estate investment platform that offers fractional ownership in Real Estate for individual who intend to invest in the sector. This enables retail investors to diversify their portfolios by investing in real estate, and builders to reduce their costs of sales.

The Jaypee Greens Wish Town golf course offers two layouts to play on - one is the signature 18-hole course and the other a 9-hole course. Both the courses are equipped with water hazards and bunkers along with scenic views of the township in Noida.

