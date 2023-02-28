DizLog launches POS hardware to power in-person sales

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/SRV): DizLog announced the launch of DizLog Hardware solutions that includes an Android-based handheld device and the Terminal that has a built-in thermal printer, barcode scanner, card reader, and inventory tracker. The devices will come pre-installed with DizLog All-in-1 software that includes POS, Inventory mgmt., PO/Invoices, online store, and employee management.

In the past, merchants could access DizLog POS system on a browser or by downloading an app for desktop, Android, or iOS. The new device does not need to be connected to a mobile phone or computer and can be used at the checkout counter, on the store floor or at the curb.

The company's new devices launch comes as more customers are getting back in the habit of shopping in person, rather than buying online.

According to Naveen Reddy (CEO & Co-founder), "It significantly enhances our solutions offering by giving the flexibility and options for the merchants need today. With the new hardware solution, DizLog will provide a consistent unified customer experience across all sales channels - online or in-store.

With DizLog All-in-1 POS, it will enhance the in-person buying experience by providing a turnkey solution that combines hardware and software. Instead of having a POS solution from one vendor and a software solution from another vendor is inefficient and unrealistic. The physical retailers today need to be flexibility and agility to meet the needs of buyers and DizLog is addressing their key need with the new devices.

DizLog is All-in-One POS Platform for Restaurants, Retail and Services. Merchants can run their entire operations with an all-in-one POS platform that includes invoices, payments, delivery, eCommerce website, suppliers, inventory, CRM, employee management, promotions and more. You can sell online, offline, or social media. The solution is easy to use, highly secure, integrated with payments, and provides 24/7 on-demand support and has various self-help options.



The company is exploring options to scale sales operations in a few countries in South east Asia (i.e. Philippines, Malaysia) and Africa (i.e. Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania). The portfolio will enable company to enter India, Indonesia and other big markets.

The POS devices will be available on sale from the product landing page - https://www.dizlog.com/, and on other popular marketplaces like Amazon, Shopee and Lazada and more.

For more information about the company or product, send requests to contact@dizlog.com.

For more information, visit - https://www.dizlog.com/

