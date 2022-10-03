DIZO, by realme TechLife, exhibits aggressive offline expansion plans; partners with top retail chains - Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 3 (ANI/ATK): DIZO, the first brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, today announced its tie up with top retail chains - Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales to further expand its pan-India presence in the consumer tech retail market.

Exhibiting an aggressive expansion plan, the brand had earlier announced its partnership with other renowned offline retailers like Sangeetha, Pujara, Phonewala and Spice Com to foray into tier-I & II cities.

For the online shoppers, DIZO - ranked upon the top 5 smartwatch brands is available on Flipkart and Myntra. DIZO began its India journey in May 2021 with a mission of providing Smart Tech Life For Every Different You and since its launch, DIZO has successfully developed a strong omni-channel presence in the market.

By stepping into these retail footprints, DIZO aims to give an option to its consumers to be able to visit their nearest stores and check the design and built quality DIZO products before they make the purchase. DIZO aspires to popularize tech among masses by promising to offer innovative, trendy and high-quality products at competitive prices.

Croma, an Indian retail chain run by Infiniti Retail from Tata Group, spans across 80+ major cities in India with a vast network of 248 retail stores. Reliance Digital, one of the biggest electronics retailers, offers a vast retail network of 400+ stores nationally. Vijay sales has a huge network of 121 retail showrooms in top tier-1 & 2 cities in India.

Commenting on this announcement Abhilash Panda, CEO at DIZO India said, "We at DIZO always prioritize customer satisfaction by providing solutions to the ever-evolving needs and at all possible channels of interaction with them. We have a huge service network and our partnership with Flipkart and Myntra for the online consumer. We are now expanding aggressively in the offline market with our tie-ups with these top retail chains for the likes of our consumers who prefer offline shopping with the hope to reach out to a larger consumer base, with the aim to provide high-quality tech solutions at competitive prices."



Recently, the brand has also partnered with a homegrown manufacturing brand - Optiemus Electronics Limited, to manufacture DIZO products in India. This decision is an endorsement of the Government's initiative of Make in India and also a testimony of the fact that India is the most important market for the brand. In fact, manufacturing has already started with DIZO Watch D and will eventually move other DIZO products - existing and upcoming ones in phases.

DIZO embarked on its India journey last year on May 25, 2021, with a philosophy of empowering everyone to enjoy their desired life, enhanced by smart tech life. Pronounced as 'dee-zoe', the brand has been creating a distinct proposition for its products and has been offering solutions that are aligned to the needs of every different consumer. Urging its consumers to "Be Different", DIZO complements individuality of its consumer to empower them and wishes their technology to become an extension of their individual personalities.

Since its inception, DIZO has launched over 30 products including smartwatches, earbuds, neckbands, beard trimmers, hair dryer, feature phones and smartphone accessories. To name a few of our best-selling products, we have DIZO Watch R Talk, DIZO Watch D Talk, DIZO Watch R, DIZO Watch D, DIZO Watch 2, DIZO Watch S, DIZO Buds P, DIZO GoPods, DIZO GoPods D, DIZO Buds Z, DIZO Buds Z Pro, DIZO Wireless Active, DIZO Wireless Dash and DIZO Wireless Power in the smartwatch and audio wearable category.

Other products include DIZO Trimmer Kit, DIZO Hair Dryer, DIZO cables and chargers along with DIZO Star 300 and DIZO Star 500 feature phones.

As per the recent reports by Counterpoint Research, DIZO ranked among the Top 5 smartwatch brands in India and are among the fastest growing and evolving brands in audio wearables. The first realme TechLife brand comes with support from realme in 3 key aspects - Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience.

For highest standards of service, DIZO claims to have a presence of over 490 service centers in more than 460 cities in the country.

