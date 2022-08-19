DIZO, by realme Techlife, launches DIZO Trimmer Kit; 4-in-1 grooming with 50 per cent sharper blades and 240 minutes of runtime

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 19 (ANI/ATK): DIZO, the first brand under realme Techlife ecosystem, today announced the launch of its multi-grooming kit - DIZO Trimmer Kit equipped with 4-in-1 grooming and styling, 50 per cent sharper blades and one of the longest 240 minutes of runtime. Featuring an ergonomic design, the matte texture on the DIZO Trimmer makes it look more premium and provides more comfort and perfect grip while using it.

Keeping in mind Gen- Z's fashion and aesthetic sense, and the aspiration to stay well groomed, the newly launched DIZO Trimmer Kit is designed to offer an all-in-one solution to their styling needs. The brand has offered numerous smart wearables over the last one year, including smartwatches, earbuds, neckbands, accessories and others, the newly launched DIZO Trimmer Kit is another one-of-a-kind solution for its consumers.

The Indian male grooming sector has grown significantly in recent years, and has gone from being a non-entity to a multi-billion-dollar industry, and contemporary males are participating in one or more grooming regimens. Catering to the same DIZO Trimmer Kit that comes with 0.5mm to 20mm of precision and 40 length options encourages customers to shape their beard to their preferred length and allows easy trimming sessions. Supporting individuals with more conscious styling, whether it is beard or ear and nose hair or even the head, DIZO Trimmer Kit lets them take control of their grooming demands, and it will be available in India from August 23, 2022, 12:00 PM onwards on Flipkart.

Commenting on the launch Abhilash Panda, CEO, DIZO India said, "After successfully ranking among the top brands in the world of smartwatches and audio wearables, it is time the Indian Male Grooming Industry gets another solution from us. DIZO, launched its multi-grooming kit for modern-day style-conscious men. We at DIZO believe in providing technology that meets the day-to-day needs of our consumers. Hence, considering our Gen-Z generation, the DIZO Trimmer Kit with 4-in-1 grooming and 240 hours of runtime will take care of your everyday styling needs and looks."

"Besides the self-care sessions, DIZO has prioritized the consumers' comfort and safety by providing features such as LED Indicator, easy grip, travel lock, auto switch-off feature, quieter sessions, rounded tip and self-sharpening blades. This is just our starting in the grooming industry; DIZO will take it further by amping up its technology and contributing more in the sector," he added.

4-in-1 styling kit

For the fast-paced world and people, DIZO Trimmer Kit, is a multi-grooming kit equipped with one solution to your four problems using a single grooming device. Aside from the beard, it also allows the users to groom body hairs including head, ear and nose. For the one who wants to style their stubble in the best way possible, DIZO Trimmer Kit has two combs to assist users with 0.5mm precision and 40 length settings that let users trim and style their beard just like their stylist. This 4-in-1 kit will make the styling session faster, easier and more precise for men who are constantly running to win the race of life.

Long runtime and Easy Charging

Charging any device is daunting, especially when running behind time, but DIZO Trimmer Kit carries a battery of 1,300mAh, offering one of the longest 240 minutes of runtime. If you use it twice a week, and for 10 mins per session, it can run for three months once it is completely charged, saving you with a lot of time and some electricity bills. And, even if you lose its charging cable ro forget to carry it, no need to panic since it supports Type-C charging, which is compatible with any smartphone charger. Forgot to charge it yet? No hustle as it can be used while it is put on charge. If you are still not sure about it, just charge it for 10 mins and it can give you 15 mins of use.

LED Indicator

The LED Indicator comes as a life saver, for you to check the battery percentage. For example, when it is green, the battery should be between 40 per cent-100 per cent charged. The orange colour indication means 20 per cent-40 per cent battery, while red means it has 10 per cent-20 per cent battery. If the indicator starts blinking thrice in red colour, it has less than 10% battery and the three red blink and shut down when there is no battery. So, now you can check the signals and accordingly charge it on time.



Sharper blades with safety

Who would not prefer blades that are sharper and yet safer? Taking the grooming needs too seriously, the DIZO Trimmer Kit offers grade 420 stainless-steel blades, which are also self-sharpeningand 50 per cent sharper. Not just the style, DIZO has also taken care of your safety and has provided rounded tips on the blades. It manages the temperature and allows the user to trim and enjoy their self-care sessions in peace since it has low operational noise, which means it is 15 per cent quieter as well.

Travel Friendly



For the ones who travel frequently, the compact DIZO Trimmer Kit can be carried around anywhere and help you look the best. Also, to avoid any travel mishaps, Trimmer Kit offers smart functions such as Travel Lock; that is, one can easily enable/disable the trimmer by pressing the power button for 3-secs. When the travel lock is enabled, it will not start accidentally due to external force. Another feature called auto-switch off allows the trimmer to turn off after 10 minutes automatically when switched on accidentally in your bag. Keeping all the safety needs in mind, DIZO Trimmer Kit is an ideal travel partner for men grooming sessions.



Fully washable

It is time to say goodbye to the worrying thoughts of cleaning your trimmers. The DIZO Trimmer Kit is IPX5 water resistant certified, ensuring a good trimmer-washing session, after a great trimming session. It can be washed completely, thanks to the certification. A complimentary brush and oil are also provided in the box for easy cleaning and maintaining the blades.

Design that speaks comfort

Gen Z is all about style and comfort; keeping them in mind DIZO Trimmer Kit has a matte texture making it look premium. Additionally, the design provides the perfect grip and comfort while holding it. Thus, it makes it easy to hold and use without any discomfort feeling in one's hand.

Quality Assurance

The DIZO Trimmer Kit goes through several rigorous tests in the DIZO lab before coming into the market. Some of the key ones include:

10,000X switch endurance test

2,000X trimming comb remove test

2,000X trimming comb regulator test

2,000X blade removal test

Price, Availability and Offers

The latest fully washable DIZO Trimmer Kit with grade 420 stainless steel and self-sharpening blades, 240 mins of runtime and 40 length settings with 0.5mm - 20mm precision will be available on Flipkart starting from August 23, 2022, 12:00 PM onwards. Originally priced at INR 1,299, the multi-grooming kit will be launched at a special introductory price of INR 999 only.

DIZO Trimmer Kit: https://bit.ly/3dkzLDU

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

