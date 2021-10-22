DJ Snake enlists Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of BLACKPINK for new single and music video "SG"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake unveils new single entitled, "SG" featuring Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of BLACKPINK available via Interscope Records today.

The track unites artists across three continents and four countries with Puerto Rican-Dominican Latin icon Ozuna, GRAMMY® Award-winning musician Megan Thee Stallion, Thai K-pop goddess Lisa, and French-Algerian innovator DJ Snake together on one worldwide anthem. Additionally, it arrives with a blockbuster music video directed by DJ Snake's frequent collaborator, Colin Tilley (Justin Bieber, Halsey, J Balvin, Post Malone). The pair have worked together on a multitude of videos over the span of their prolific careers, all of which combine to well over 3 billion views and counting.

Snake's inimitable production powers the song as it seamlessly fuses dancefloor energy with reggaeton bounce and Latin trap boom. Megan turns up the heat with a hard-hitting and raucous verse, while Ozuna's hook bobs and weaves with undeniable charisma. Meanwhile, Lisa, who's currently on a massive high after the release of her debut solo album 'LALISA' in September, delivers a showstopping cameo of her own. The accompanying visual finds the four superstars in Miami under palm trees, on a yacht, in the club, and by the pool.

This fall, Snake continues to deliver unforgettable live performances across North America. Beyond holding it down with his residency at Zouk in Las Vegas, NV, he appears at festivals such as EDC Las Vegas on October 23, Ozuna Festival in Cancun, Mexico on November 6, Decadence Festival in Denver and Phoenix on December 30, and finally Lights All Night Festival in Dallas, TX to ring in the New Year on December 31. Check out the full itinerary of confirmed dates below!

10/23 Las Vegas, NV EDC Las Vegas

10/28 Chicago, IL Tao

10/29 San Bernardino, CA Escape Halloween

10/30 Las Vegas, NV Zouk

10/31 Montreal, QC New City Gas

11/5 Las Vegas, NV Zouk

11/6 Cancun, Mexico Ozuna Festival

11/11 Las Vegas, NV Zouk

11/13 Leon, Mexico Festival Internacional del Glabo



12/16 Saudi Arabia Soundstorm Festival

12/28 New York, NY Marquee

12/29 Los Angeles, CA Academy

12/30 Denver, CO & Phoenix, AZ Decadence Festival

12/31 Dallas, TX Lights All Night Festival

1/1 Las Vegas, NV Zouk

DJ Snake made his full-length debut with Encore, a 2016 album that reached #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and debuted in the top 10 around the world. Since scoring his first #1 with the four-times-platinum "Let Me Love You" ft. Justin Bieber, DJ Snake has triumphed with such colossal hits as "You Know You Like It" (with AlunaGeorge), "Lean On" (with Major Lazer, featuring MO), and "Taki Taki" ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B. With its title translating to "the freedom to do whatever one chooses", his sophomore album Carte Blanche arrived in July 2019 and shot to #1 on Billboard's US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, in addition to reaching the top 50 on the Billboard 200. Thanks to the tremendous success of "Let Me Love You", "Lean On", and "Taki Taki", DJ Snake now holds the distinction of being one of only two dance artists in the world to have three songs amass more than a billion streams on Spotify.

The multi-award-winning Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Ozuna is one of Latin music's most iconic and listened-to artists around the world. Since launching his career in 2015, Ozuna has won countless accolades, including making Time Magazine's Most Influential People list (2019), and winning BMI's Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year (2019, 2021) and Contemporary Latin Song of the Year "Taki Taki" (2020). He won his first two Latin GRAMMYs® in November 2020, for his collaboration "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi", with ROSALIA. He also took home the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards. In the Dominican Republic, Ozuna recently received the Soberano Solidario award at the 2021 edition of Premios Soberano for his humanitarian work. In addition, he holds four Guinness World Records™.

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three time GRAMMY winner, philanthropist and ever-evolving cultural icon. From the release of her critically acclaimed and Gold certified debut album, Good News, to earning two global record breaking Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits with the "Savage Remix" featuring Beyonce, and "WAP" with Cardi B, Megan has proven unstoppable. Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements with three GRAMMY wins, including Best New Artist and nine BET Awards.

Megan was also honored as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020. In October 2020, following a powerful and politically charged performance on Saturday Night Live that demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, Megan published her monumental "Why I Speak Up For Black Women" op-ed and accompanying visual with The New York Times.

Lisa is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK has been capturing the hearts of audiences from the moment they released their debut single [SQUARE ONE] in August 2016. Since then, they have turned every single release, such as "DDU-DU DDU-DU" and "Kill This Love", into hit songs internationally, making their foray into global superstardom. BLACKPINK released their first full album [THE ALBUM] in October 2020 and topped prominent music charts, and been recognized by numerous prestigious awards. It also surpassed 1.3 million in album sales, becoming the first K-Pop girl group to reach this milestone.

In September 2021, LISA stepped out as the third solo artist in BLACKPINK with her first single album [LALISA]. Under the self-titled album and title track, LISA exudes an air of self-confidence and power.

