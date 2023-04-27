DLF Foundation inks pact with Lotus Petal Foundation's Vidya Sahyog digital learning platform, to benefit 2500+ students

Gurugram (Haryana)/New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/SRV): Lotus Petal Foundation has signed an MOU with DLF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the DLF Group, to implement Vidya Sahyog interactive E-Learning remedial classes in English & Maths and one on one counselling support to students and their parents under the DLF CARES Education Support Programme, a flagship initiative of DLF Foundation.

A formal MOU was signed in the presence of Kashish Nargotra, Dy Manager, DLF Foundation, Meenakkshi H Singh, Head - Scholarship & Fellowships, DLF Foundation, Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Chairperson & Executive Director, DLF Schools, Innovation and Scholarships, Saloni Bhardwaj, Co-founder & CTO, Lotus Petal Foundation, Ankita Hazra, Sr. Program Manager, Vidya Sahyog, Lotus Petal Foundation, Neeraj Mittal, AVP, Vidya Sahyog, Lotus Petal Foundation and Ruchika Singh, Program Manager, DLF Foundation. DLF Foundation's flagship education programme 'DLF CARES' was established with the premise that every child has the right to quality education and the primary objective is to nurture and handhold them to realise their potential and become productive and responsible citizens of tomorrow.

Saloni Bhardwaj, Co-Founder & CTO, Lotus Petal Foundation shares, "We are extremely elated to partner with DLF Foundation and happy that our program is expanding to many new government schools. Today, Lotus Petal Foundation delivers live two-way interactive online lectures under the Vidya Sahyog program spread across 8 states with a beneficiary base of 2500+ students. This agreement is another step towards Lotus Petal Foundation's vision to transform the lives of 100,000 underprivileged children by 2027 through Vidya Sahyog Program which aims at improving the pre-existing infrastructure and learning facilities of Government Schools of India".

Lotus Petal Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded in November 2011 with the primary objective to create equal opportunities for underprivileged children living in urban and semi-urban areas. What started as a modest school with seven children in a shopping arcade is a movement that brings together individuals and organizations from all across the world who donate, volunteer and work towards providing private-school-like education, nutritious meals, healthcare, skill development and livelihood options to the children and young adults living in the urban slums of Gurugram, India.

Dr Ameeta M Wattal, Chairperson & Executive Director, DLF Schools, Innovation and Scholarships shares, "A pioneering initiative between Lotus Petal and the DLF Foundation will support our scholarship programme. It will assist in academic, remedial, counselling and socio emotional wellbeing. This endeavour will create future ready holistic scholars. DLF Foundation is committed to driving excellence along with inclusivity in education, helping shape the next generation of India.



Ruchika Singh, Program Manager, DLF Foundation said, "We are glad to partner with Lotus Petal Foundation to create first-generation learners from underserved communities. With a vision to educate, empower and evolve students from underprivileged communities our DLF CARES, programme traverses through the learning years of the student from school to higher education/vocational training for gainful employment.

Inclusive education is critical in ensuring that every student, regardless of their background or ability, has access to quality education. However, many students in India face barriers to education due to factors such as disability, poverty, or discrimination. Corporate philanthropy

initiatives can support inclusive education initiatives by providing funding, infrastructure, and resources to schools and organizations that promote inclusive education.

Lotus Petal Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded in November 2011 with the primary objective to create equal opportunities for underprivileged children living in urban and semi-urban areas. We create high-impact interventions in education, healthcare and nutrition by using innovative methodologies, scientific rigour, use of data and analytics for the child and also for his/her community. For more information reach out to https://www.lotuspetalfoundation.org

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

