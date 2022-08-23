Dlyft India LLP - India's leading alloy cycle frames manufacturer completes a fantabulous first year

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/SRV): Dlyft India LLP, India's leading alloy cycle frames manufacturer completed one year of operations in July 2022. The last year has been a good one for Dlyft. Besides winning many new clients, some of whom are India's leading cycle brands, it has also made inroads into the international cycle market and will soon be exporting frames to Europe and the USA.

Dlyft offers its customers fully finished alloy cycle frames, complete with paint and decals. This has helped the Indian cycle brands tremendously as until a few years ago, all alloy cycle frames were imported from China which had a stronghold over the world's cycle industry. But that is slowly now diminishing. Post the Indo-China face-off at Pulwama and the world supporting India, today our country under India's PM Narendra Modi's call for "Atmanirbhar Bharat" has aroused an entrepreneurial spirit among the people of this country and making India the manufacturing hub of the world has become every industrialist and business owner's vision.

It is this opportunity that got the attention of Arvind, Managing Director and CEO of Dlyft India LLP, and during the lockdown, period invested his time in studying the alloy cycle frames business and the potential that could be explored in India. After months of research and analysis and speaking with the top cycle brands in India, Arvind took the leap and invested time and money into creating India's first alloy cycle frame which was launched at Ride Asia in New Delhi in February 2021. Visitors thronged the stall as it was unbelievable for most that India could manufacture such a strong yet lightweight alloy cycle frame that was at par with international standards. This was soon followed by visits by cycle brands to Dlyft India's factory in Rohtak, Haryana and the next few months saw orders coming in for cycle frames. Arvind's vision of becoming India's leading alloy cycle frames manufacturer was coming to fruition faster than he had expected but the organization was already prepared for this. Having invested in state-of-the-art machinery, an experienced team of designers from the cycle industry and having got all the backend in place, Dlyft India started delivering unpainted alloy cycle frames to brands, most of them being in Ludhiana.





Over the next few months and with the demand only increasing, Dlyft India invested in an in-house paint shop so that its clients could get the finished product which could then be sent to the assembly plant and therefore help in increasing the production capacity of the cycle brands. This was a welcome move for all of Dlyft's clients who were more than happy to see a fully integrated plant that offers end-to-end product solutions. Today, Dlyft has made a mark in the cycle industry and boasts of a clientele that is envious.

The plant's current capacity is 150,000 frames per year with the current infrastructure and is soon planning an expansion keeping in mind the increasing demand in the business. Working closely with the design, sales and marketing teams of various brands has given Dlyft a deep insight into the buying patterns of the Indian cycle consumer. India is a price-sensitive market and therefore offering an affordable solution is a necessity for all brands. While the spectrum of customers is across all segments, Dlyft has continually focussed on innovative frame designs which are not only lightweight but also aerodynamic and have international styling. Some of the frames designed, manufactured, and sold to Indian cycle brands are also exported to various parts of the world, today, and it is a matter of pride that India is now proving to the world that it is ready to take up the responsibility of becoming a manufacturing hub for the world cycle industry.

Under the aegis of Arvind, Dlyft continues to take strides in the Indian cycle industry and is now turning its focus towards the electric cycles segment, a project which has kickstarted a few months ago and the teams are working on creating innovative e-cycle designs that is set to take the world by storm!

To know more about Dlyft India LLP, visit https://dlyftindia.com/

