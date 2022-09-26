DM Guru awarded with the title of the 'Best Digital Marketing Training institute in India'

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/GPRC): DM Guru is one of the leading digital marketing institutes in India and has thrived to reach this place by delivering top-quality courses. Each year since its inception, DM Guru has left no chance to make sure to upgrade the quality of its training and courses delivered to aspiring digital marketers.

It was on September 22, 2022, when DM Guru added another feather to its long list of achievements by winning the title of the 'Best Digital Marketing Training institute in India.' This prestigious award - National Icon Awards 2022 was held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dwarka, Delhi, and Ameesha Patel were present as a chief guest to grace the event. DM Guru was one of the sponsors of this Awards event held by Trade and Media Company.

Today, 1000s of people have enrolled in the digital marketing courses DM Guru offers. The courses are curated by industry experts and help people carve their careers in digital marketing by providing them with 100 per cent placement assurance. DM Guru Offers Live projects-based Online and Offline Digital Marketing courses through Industry Professionals to ensure 100 per cent Practical Exposure.



Shilpi Gupta (Founder) and Sachin Gupta (Co-founder) have been a pillar of DM Guru. From the start of their first registration to reaching 100s in a month, the digital marketing institute has surely come a long way. With the founders and co-founders, the credit also goes to the team who has left no stone unturned in working hard and reaching heights.

'For us, this is a very surreal moment. It is a big thing to get nominated for such a title - The Best Digital Marketing Training Institute in India, and winning it is the proudest feeling we can get as founding members. We want to give the entire notion and credits to our ultra-dedicated team because without them; this would not have been possible. The last 2 years for DM Guru were tough, just like any business due to the COVID-19 wave, but our entire team worked 10x times hard to achieve whatever we have today. We assure you that with every passing day, we are working towards transforming the whole digital landscape training in the country.' - Shilpi Gupta and Sachin Gupta stated.

Sachin Gupta is a founder of SEO Tech Experts Private Limited and was later joined by Shilpi Gupta as a co-founder. The two together have built DM Guru from the start and have made sure to provide a learning experience to people across the country.

DM Guru is a digital marketing Training Centre based in Gurgaon having centers in Faridabad, Jaipur & Bangalore. DM Guru has on board some of the best industry experts. The company has prepared a very unique and interactive platform for all the enthusiast trainees to make them get quality education about different digital marketing aspects. DM Guru opens its course enrolment doors to students, homemakers, corporates, start-up founders, freshers, freelancers, etc. DM Guru, digital marketing training, aims to help people easily grow themselves or their businesses online via quality and practical education. Having customized courses, Anyone can do this course offline or online.

