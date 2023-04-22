DMR Hospital, one of the leading medical institutes in Uttar Pradesh, introduces new premier line of treatments

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/SRV): Prestigious Uttar Pradesh-based medical institution DMR Hospital, known for offering world-class medical attention to its patients, has recently introduced to its extensive list of cutting-edge treatments two much-in-demand procedures, Botox Therapy, the Radio Frequency Ablation Technique (RFA), and an advanced department, Pediatrics Neurology. With the newly announced medical processes, it is evident that the hospital, known for its patient-centric approach, is resolved to cement its position as one of the few medical centres in UP that cater to an equivalent range of medical needs, targeting a varied group of patients.

It is also worth mentioning that, following a wide range of treatment and patient-oriented thrust in the hospital, the 90-bed approved hospital prime facilities have over 50 highly trained medical staff who are available round the clock, offering the best-in-line treatment in Neurology, Gynaecology, surgeries, etc. Moreover, the hospital has an E-Neurology centre in Assam.

Importantly, the Moradabad-located hospital's foray into Pediatric Neurology, one of the most critical fields in medical science, is spearheaded by Dr Manjesh Rathi, an esteemed physician in the field of Neurology, who serves as the Director and HOD of the Department of Neurology at DMR Institute of Neuroscience. The Neurology exponent has his fellowship in Child Neurology and his doctorate in Adult Neurology, along with a certificate and license in internal medicine, which will inform the degree of excellence in the latest development in the hospital. Interesting to note that along with this new Neurology specialisation, the Department of Neurology at DMR Institute of Neuroscience is also engaged in a pioneering study that examines the reason behind and the overall occurrence of 'strokes in young people, which has lately become a common yet disconcerting problem affecting those below 45 across India.

About the new developments at the hospital, Dr Manjesh Rathi said, "We at DMR Hospital have an unwavering dedication towards giving the best possible medical care. Doctors and the staff work round the clock to ensure that not a single patient lacks even a minute of care. And with this ever-present goodwill and commitment, we announce the new line of treatments in Botox Therapy, the Radio Frequency Ablation Technique (RFA), and Pediatrics Neurology."

To propel his practice and the legacy of the hospital ahead, a member of various medical associations and academic circles of note in India, Dr. Manjesh, culls from his alma mater, the well-regarded SCB Medical College, Cuttack, where he pursued his MBBS, while his postgraduate degrees, MD (Paediatrics) and DM (Neurology) were from MLB Medical College in Jhansi & SBMCH Medical College, respectively. Also, leading by example, the senior physician clocks over 17 hours of consultancy to not just serve the patients to the best of his ability but also to inspire others in the hospital to dedicate themselves to the noble profession with much gusto.



Signalling the roadmap of excellence that the department is set to be on and Dr Rathi's commitment to providing the best available line of treatment is the slew of awards that the physician has insofar bagged. The awards include the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi International Peace Award, the National Award for the 2004 Batch Best UPSC Candidate, the DG Award, the Zonal Award, and the CMD Award, as well as recognitions for achievements such as Excellence in Medical Science and the Best Scientific Paper Presentation. Also, he has been widely honoured by public personalities of note, such as the Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, the former President of India, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and the former Central Health Minister, J. P Nadda, who conferred him a felicitation for his work in the field of Neurology.

Dr Manjesh's stewardship will also ensure that along with upholding the track record of excellence in medical advisory and treatment that the hospital has long honed, the department will also diligently adhere to serving the medical needs of minorities and the underprivileged, which is also a personal mission of the doctor. Further, owing to the spirit of giving back to society, the medical institution also backs over 100 promising medical careers across colleges by providing medical aid to meritorious students.

As a way ahead for the DMR Hospital, Dr Rathi shared, "In future, we would love to do something in order to raise public awareness on the major diseases plaguing the masses. We believe that though people are gradually becoming aware of the diseases and their symptoms, we still need to educate them on a larger scale to lower the morbidity and mortality rate in the country."

