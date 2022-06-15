Does journaling help kids? Yes, say psychologists!

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI/YourPressBuddy): In India, the concept of Emotional Wellness is still in its nascent state. The pandemic has made us all more aware of the importance of mental health. However, when it comes to taking progressive steps toward mental wellbeing - there are still miles to go.

When it comes to kids, the situation is grimmer. According to the Indian Journal of Psychiatry (2019), even before the pandemic, at least 50 million children in India were affected by mental health issues; 80 - 90 per cent did not seek support.

The pandemic has worsened it. Months of social distancing and disruption to school life have taken a toll on the mental and emotional health of children nationwide.

"People reach out for help only when the problem is already out of hand. Many mental health conditions can be controlled through good self-help techniques in the early stages," says psychologist Neha Cadabam. Neha is the founder of Mindtalk Buddy, a Cadabams Group company focused on creating products for emotional wellness.

One of the most recommended self-help habits happens to be journaling. The first study on the benefits of journaling or expressive writing was published in 1986 by Pennebaker & Beal. Since then, a whole body of research has reconfirmed the positive effects of journaling. A paper published by the Cambridge University Press says, "Writing about traumatic, stressful or emotional events has resulted in improvements in both physical and psychological health."

The best example of expressive journaling in popular culture would definitely be "The diary of a young girl" by Anne Frank. Written in hiding during world war II, Frank's diary is considered one of the most impactful writing pieces of the 20th Century.



"A regular habit of maintaining a journal can go a long way in reducing anxiety and combating depression. It's almost like venting out, and you can speak your mind without worrying about being judged," adds Neha.

Mindtalk Buddy is the first Indian company to develop an exclusive range of products for emotional health. All the products are created by a team of psychologists and designed to ensure maximum ease of use.



"Currently, our journals are designed for kids. They have been meticulously created keeping in mind a child's ability to express themselves. We have divided the journal into thematic sections like a habit tracker, mood tracker, and gratitude. The themes act as powerful cues for the child to express themselves better.

So far, the reviews have been really positive, and parents do see a remarkable improvement in their children's ability to express and analyze." The Mindtalk Buddy team is visibly excited about the early success of the products!

The company plans to launch more products not just for children but also for adults. While Cadabam's Group is already India's most renowned private player in the space of psychiatry, it would be interesting to see how their foray into emotional wellness pans out with time.

