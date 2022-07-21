Dogecoin (DOGE), TRON (TRX) and RoboApe (RBA) Are 3 Cryptos With Moon Potential

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/ATK): Out of the many cryptocurrency tokens available in the market, we have selected three coins that have the strongest moon potential for 2022 and beyond. These three cryptocurrencies include RoboApe (RBA), Tron (TRX), and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Dogecoin, TRON and RoboApe have come up with a great set of utilities and are constantly evolving with better features for their users. They can be accumulated for potentially high profits in the medium to long term. Read on for a deep dive into the use cases offered by Dogecoin (DOGE), TRON (TRX) and RoboApe (RBA).

RoboApe combines DeFi with gaming for meme communities

RoboApe is a meme token aimed at providing great utilities in the DeFi and gaming sectors for its users. The network will be powered by its native token known as RBA.

The primary utility of RoboApe will involve a strong gaming ecosystem with support for both browsers as well as mobile applications. Users will be able to interact with other gaming enthusiasts while participating in exciting contests with great rewards.

The RBA ecosystem will function as a cross-chain interoperable network that will feature a RoboSwap where users will be able to transfer tokens across various blockchain networks. It will help developers in cutting down on gas fees.

To provide constant updates and educational articles from the cryptocurrency sector, the team has come up with a RoboApe academy which will be freely available for all users.

The RBA Token can be purchased on presale here. Holding the RoboApe Token will provide a passive source of income for its users as half of the transaction fees will be redistributed through a fee-sharing mechanism. Simply buy the RBA Token and hold it to watch your portfolio grow in the long term.

The platform will also provide the ability to host meme NFTs submitted by users. In the future, RoboApe merchandise will also be offered to increase community participation and garner publicity for the coin.

Find out more information about the upcoming meme token through the various links shared at the end of the article.

Tron stable coin upgrades into first over-collateralized asset

The Tron network powered stable coin USDD has upgraded into an over-collateralized version to provide more security and safety for its users. It will now feature a minimum collateral ratio of 130 per cent which is even higher than the one offered by DAI at 120 per cent.



The native token of the Tron ecosystem, TRX can be burned for minting USDD. It will be collateralized by a mix of currencies including BTC, TRX, and other stable coins. The TRX Token has registered a lot of price appreciation in the past as a result of the expansion and strong partnerships of the Tron network. It can be added along with RoboApe and Dogecoin for potentially huge profits in the future.



Dogecoin teases the next version of upgrade aimed at ease of use

The Dogecoin developers have provided a sneak peek into the upcoming upgrade expected by the end of June. This has excited the Dogecoin community as they will see the Dogecoin ecosystem grow. It will feature more improvements and higher security for Dogecoin's core wallet and other features aimed at simplifying navigation for DOGE Token users.

The Dogecoin Token is the original meme cryptocurrency that has become the most popular cryptocurrency across the world. Dogecoin (DOGE) is widely used by millions of businesses as a payment currency and is completely decentralized and open-sourced. A strong and loyal community helps in the development of Dogecoin to expand its utility.

Dogecoin, TRON and RoboApe can be added at every dip opportunity to build a balanced portfolio which could potentially provide massive gains in the future.

Dogecoin is an already established meme cryptocurrency and TRON has continuously demonstrated it is among the top ranked cryptocurrencies in the world. Dogecoin has also shown the meme coins can provide utility and RoboApe will join the rankings of functional meme tokens.

RoboApe is a small-cap token currently in its presale phase and you could accumulate huge quantities as the coin has a redistribution plan. Holding more tokens means higher passive income from the RBA Token ecosystem.

