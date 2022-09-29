Dogecoin News and a Big Eyes Crypto Giveaway - USD 100 in Big Eyes Coin to be won!

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/ATK): Everyone loves a good old-fashioned spot the difference. What makes this even better? The opportunity to win USD 100 in the newest meme coin on the block!

Big Eyes Coin is the newest cryptocurrency meme coin built on the Ethereum blockchain. Boasting a strong roadmap with impressive marketing strategies, it really could be one of the big winners of the next crypto bull run.

The very active Big Eyes Twitter team is currently hosting a spot the difference competition with the opportunity for 10 successful candidates to win USD 100 in Big Eyes tokens!

The competition, as well as the Twitter post, is below.

If you can spot the 8 differences in the below pictures, like, retweet and follow the Big Eyes Coin Twitter page:



Big Eyes vs Dogecoin - how do they compare?

Dogecoin set the precedent for the meme coin market, set the dogma if you'll pardon the pun. Anyone who follows cryptocurrency will know that the meme coin market is part and parcel of the wider crypto market. What started as an internet meme turned into an $88 billion sensation and this could likely grow much much higher.

Dogecoin is down roughly 92 per cent from its all-time high set in May 2021. The last bear market saw a 95 per cent decrease on average throughout the altcoin market and if history is to repeat itself, a popular narrative in the crypto industry, this is not too far away for Dogecoin.



Starting to accumulate meme coins now could be a good strategy to prepare for the coming cryptocurrency bull market and Dogecoin would certainly map the route for the wider meme coin market.

For this reason alone, Dogecoin is a solid choice for your portfolio as history shows it to have proven high returns on investments. Should Dogecoin return to a bullish sentiment like in 2021 it is likely to drag the rest of the meme coin market up with it.

Cue - Big Eyes Coin.

Big Eyes Coin is still in its presale phase and as such, offers a great opportunity to get your hands on a future high flyer meme coin early on.

What are Big Eyes' fundamentals?

Big Eyes Coin is so much more than just a meme coin. The project has promised 5% of its total token supply to be given over to charitable organisations concerning ocean welfare and sanctuaries. As well as this, there is an NFT collection coming soon to the Big Eyes project and community.

While little is known about the NFT collection at the moment, it is likely to add value to the token itself. The value of Apecoin is derived from its NFTs and the community surrounding its art. A successful Big Eyes NFT collection - the cute, cuddly and community-owned cat - is bound to only further the reach and value of the project.

Learn more about the Big Eyes Token:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

