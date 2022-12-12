Dogecoin still trending as Twitter's Renovation Continues. Polygon and Rocketize Token join uptrend

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/ATK): Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, there have been a series of innovations integrated into the social media giant. Before Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, there had been many criticisms surrounding the platform.

Musk was one of Twitter's biggest critics: he had criticized its policies and its bot control protocols, citing that there were many bots on the platform. He almost pulled out of the Twitter deal after a misunderstanding about the bot statistics on Twitter.

Elon Musk has always iterated his stance on monetizing Twitter, although to the dismay of many Twitter users. His introduction of the $8 "Twitter Verified" program caused some controversy for a while. The program, however, caused some abnormalities on Twitter.

The new update on Twitter could be signaling a potential Dogecoin (DOGE) integration, according to rumors from the Dogecoin community. Rocketize Token (JATO) is a new meme cryptocurrency that could follow this uptrend set by Dogecoin if this news comes true. Polygon (MATIC) has already been an active DeFi partner. Find out more about them below.

Dogecoin Could Be On Twitter's Radar; The Community Suggests



Elon Musk has always admired Dogecoin. His tweets about Dogecoin have stirred its market over the years. This is why he is often dubbed the Doge Father.

Musk's Twitter monetization program could feature Dogecoin, according to rumors by the DOGE community. One of the latest Twitter analytics reports had allegedly left some margin for Dogecoin. This part of the report was about Twitter's potential financials.

If Dogecoin is accepted by Twitter as a primary digital currency, then its market could fire up to its former all-time high value of nearly $90 billion.

Dogecoin remains the leading meme cryptocurrency despite not powering a tangible use case; a potential DOGE-Twitter partnership could become a tangible use case for the meme token.

Polygon Slowly Leads The Blockchain Market With Its Latest Partnership



Polygon is slowly taking over the blockchain space with its latest powerful blockchain services. Meta and JP Morgan had shown interest in Polygon during their latest stunt to embrace and experiment with cryptocurrencies.

Polygon's active DeFi and Web3 services have reflected on its native token, MATIC. Polygon's (MATIC) new high price levels continue to amaze the crypto community--attracting enthusiasts and traders from all over the crypto space.

Polygon is positioning itself as the "go-to" Web3 blockchain for the future.

