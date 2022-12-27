Dogeliens and NEO are Crypto Assets You Shouldn't Overlook

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/ATK): With the huge loss in the current market, missing out on a pumped coin could hurt more than normal. This is why crypto investors should closely monitor crypto assets with promising prospects. According to expert price predictors, some cryptocurrencies could make a great recovery run before Q3 of 2023.

Monitoring these crypto assets and adding them to your portfolio could be profitable in the long run. Dogeliens (DOGET) emerges as one of the new projects that could experience market success, while the existing crypto asset, NEO, is also tipped as a good buy and many crypto enthusiasts advise that you don't overlook these amazing coins during this period.

Neo (NEO) - The Building Block of Blockchains

Neo is a fast-growing community-driven platform that serves as a building block for the next Internet generation. The future-proof and open-source network provides users needed infrastructure to build dApps and execute smart contracts efficiently. It is one of the few blockchains that boasts constant upgrading. Neo's latest version, Neo 3.0, has been optimized to ensure better network security, higher transactions per second, etc.

The Blockchain has two native tokens, GAS and NEO. The former is the utility token, and it's used to pay transaction fees. NEO, on the other hand, is the platform's investment and governance token. Users leverage it to vote on decisions concerning the platform's improvement.

Experts have ruled out the possibility of NEO reaching a new all-time high anytime soon. However, it is predicted that the crypto asset could be a dark horse in the coming year, as it sets to make a recovery to its initial year high of $50+. This perceived price pump could bring tangible yield.

What is Dogeliens (DOGET)?



According to expert predictions, purchasing the Dogeliens token (DOGET) at presale at its current stage, could make you a crypto millionaire in a few years. Top market players believe it could repeat Shiba Inu's market stride in the previous year. Thus, overlooking the new meme coin may be costly. Dogeliens is a dog-theme token that doesn't hope to be like the ones before it. Rather, the crypto project boasts uniqueness and deviation from conventional meme projects.



Apart from having a clear utility, Dogeliens will prioritize community building. It will see to the development of its community, ensuring members are dedicated to sharing and helping. Dogeliens will support this through incentives, bonuses, and rewards. The crypto project will make weekly charity donations to selected organizations, giving back to society. This indicates that Dogeliens isn't about profits alone but building relationships amongst members and helping the society grow.

One fun way Dogeliens hopes to build relationships is through a virtual platform where users can explore, play games, and interact. The Dogeliens NFTs facilitate transactions in the project's Metaverse. Users can breed, trade, and battle the NFTs to earn. You can also acquire digital items on the Metaverse and sell them in the Dogeliens marketplace.

The Dogeliens token (DOGET) is used to mint valuable and upgradable NFTs. It is the platform's utility token and also serves governance functions. The token holders can be a part of Dogeliens' voting system to make decisions concerning the meme coin. The token will facilitate trading in the marketplace, and users can also stake it for rewards.

DOGET's use cases may increase as time passes, further drawing enthusiasts' attention. Currently, the crypto project is getting the hype, and overlooking this buzz may be regrettable in months to come. Dogeliens has all it takes to be a great project, and early entry reduces risk levels. The presale token still has a long way to go before launching on crypto exchanges, but the more you delay, the lesser the yield you may realize from its predicted price surge. You should join the presale now to join in the revolution.

