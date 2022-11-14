Dogeliens looks certain to surpass meme coins like Dogelon Mars

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/ATK): Meme coins have time from the crypto assets many investors avoid to become a must-have in the crypto portfolio. The change in fortune for asset types is largely due to the endorsement of market movers and the performance of top meme coins in recent years. A USD 100 investment in Shiba Inu in 2020 was worth over a million dollars a year and some months after. This indicates how profitable meme coins can be during a bull run.

However, it's not all meme coins that can achieve the same feat as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Analysts have even downplayed the possibility of both top meme coins replicating the same feat again soon. This is why top market players are in search of the next meme coins to blow.

Many believe existing meme coins with no real use cases, like Dogelon Mars (ELON), are less likely to achieve this feat. Analysts are now saying the new meme coin, Dogeliens (DOGET), could even be a better alternative.

Dogeliens (DOGET) Shows Why Space Is The Final Frontier

The Dogeliens meme coin aims to improve the virtual space experience for users while increasing adoption and participation in the cryptocurrency landscape. Dogeliens ecosystem boasts utility in the metaverse, leveraging NFTs and GameFi to provide users financial benefits and a wonderful metaverse experience.

It will feature a play-to-earn (P2E) game where users can use their upgradable Dogeliens NFTs to battle against others in teams or individually, earning Dogeliens tokens (DOGET) as a reward. Activities on the metaverse will go beyond games. Users can also explore the metaverse using their NFTs while collecting in-game items to trade in the marketplace.

Dogeliens will achieve its aim of improving participation in the crypto landscape by providing free basic education on its virtual space. Users can access videos and resources on various aspects of the crypto landscape, including DeFi, Blockchain, NFTs, and cryptocurrency.

The University of Barkington and Dogeliens Academy are the aspects of the meme coin's ecosystem that will see to education. Some parts of the educational resources will require an access fee which will be paid with the platform's native token, DOGET. This will help maintain the token's value and increase its longevity.



DOGET will also facilitate governance in the ecosystem, and users can stake the token for more benefits. Dogeliens will dedicate 3 per cent of its tax fees to charity weekly after token holders decide which charity organization to fund through votes. Dogeliens features are appealing, and the new meme coin is gradually gaining prominence. Experts believe its utility and numerous benefits will help it have a great market run. Dogeliens (DOGET) is still at its first presale stage, and purchasing it at its earliest stage could increase your chances of enjoying maximum return from the latest meme of the dog token family.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) Shows Signs It Could Be The Next Big Hitter

Dogelon Mars (ELON) experienced the last bull market rally but couldn't make a significant price increase that surpassed its initial post-launch surge. However, the meme coin is still included in 1.3+ million watchlists and boasts a growing community on major platforms.

The meme coin doesn't have a clear utility like most other existing ones but banks on its clever naming, which encompasses meme-related elements. Dogelon Mars (ELON) is built on Ethereum and Polygon blockchain and hopes to get to Mars (peak price) one day.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

