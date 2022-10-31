Dogeliens USD 10K giveaway: Why Cardano and Cosmos Communities are jumping on this offer

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/ATK): Given the exponential development in the number of cryptocurrencies available in the crypto market, it is likely that the best in crypto technology is yet to come. Several cryptocurrencies have made their mark in the cryptocurrency industry, with Dogeliens (DOGET) being one of the more recent projects with a bright future.

Dogeliens (DOGET) will allow its user community to benefit from its wealth fountain. The altcoin has a well-designed game framework that includes everything needed to build the world's largest blockchain gaming platform. The meme platform also recently announced a 10,000 dollars giveaway for token holders. In light of this, this article investigates whether Dogeliens (DOGET) can have the same long-term influence as Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM).

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano, like Ethereum, is a blockchain network where transactions are conducted using the native coin, ADA. The platform's goal is to become the "Internet of Blockchains," and it was first designed to improve on Ethereum. The reduction of energy expenditure throughout block production was one of the key features that fuelled its early adoption and popularity.

Cardano (ADA) is a scalable, adaptable smart contract platform designed for the next wave of applications. Cardano (ADA) is powered by Ouroboros, a one-of-a-kind proof-of-stake consensus algorithm.

Cardano (ADA) has a lot of promise because of its distinct characteristics. Cardano (ADA) is also working on a number of agreements that could aid in its adoption rate. This blockchain is aimed at corporations and enterprises, which is a lucrative market. Cardano (ADA) is a coin worth including in your portfolio if you're seeking a strong long-term investment. Investors considering going long on ADA should be careful of the recent reduction in development activities.



Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) is a cryptocurrency platform that solves some of the blockchain industry's most difficult difficulties. Through an ecosystem of connected blockchains, it provides an antidote to sluggish, expensive, unscalable, and ecologically destructive proof-of-work (PoW) algorithms like those used by Bitcoin.

Cosmos (ATOM) is a cryptocurrency designed by Jae Kwon, Ethan Buchman, and Zarko Milosevic that is marketed as the cryptocurrency that tackles the most difficult difficulties plaguing blockchain technology. Its own coin, ATOM, is an essential component of its ecosystem, facilitating functions like network governance, payment fees, and much more.

The Cosmos blockchain serves as a network for other blockchains to interact and communicate with one another via peg zones. The Cosmos blockchain has been dubbed the "internet of blockchains" due to its capacity to connect blockchains. This one-of-a-kind blockchain is powered by Cosmos (ATOM) tokens as well as the Tendermint Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) algorithm, which interacts with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Cosmos hopes to overcome the scalability issues that large cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) are experiencing by creating a network of interconnected blockchains. Its design enables it to reach consensus even when certain nodes fail to submit data or send inaccurate data, which speeds up transactions involving Cosmos (ATOM) tokens.





Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new meme coin comparable to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). It is centered on a dog alien species from the Planet Puptopia that travels through galaxies, bringing users along to discover and benefit from the Dogeliens (DOGET) ecosystem. The platform is designed to compete with other cryptocurrencies in a variety of crypto businesses, including decentralized finance (DeFi) as well as the Metaverse. It has robust and ambitious features.

Dogeliens (DOGET) users will be able to participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) staking and trading. They will also be able to stake and sell NFTs as well as cryptocurrencies while paying low taxes and fees.

The meme project also provides crypto learning tools, such as its one-of-a-kind University of Barkington. Users will read about DeFi and the best strategies to capitalize on it in this section. On the platform, users may also buy NFTs as well as other network-related assets in a single transaction.

You must have the DOGET token to use all of the platform's functions and receive access to price hikes. Its presale is currently live and offers significant incentives to those who buy early. In addition to potential price increases, if you buy with ETH, BTC, USDT, BNB, or XRP, you will earn 10 per cent to 22 per cent extra tokens. Furthermore, different pre-sale stage rewards are dependent on when you join.

Dogeliens has recently announced a USD 10,000 offer to crypto enthusiasts looking to diversify their portfolio. This is open to all cryptocurrency users worldwide. To increase your chances of winning the USD 10,000 prize, you must have at least USD 20 in DOGET tokens in your wallet. There are plenty of prizes to go around, simply click on this link to claim your share and join the winners.

For More Information On Dogeliens (DOGET):

Giveaway: https://gleam.io/tl57r/dogeliens-10000-giveaway-

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

