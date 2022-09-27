Doggo's Day Out- the most exciting dog fest at Bangalore, to provide a Fun Learning Experience to all dog parents and enthusiasts!

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/PNN): Namrata and Aditya announce Doggo's Day Out - a one-of-its-kind dog fest for dog parents and enthusiasts in Bangalore on October 1, 2022, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The event is organised by Namrata (Associate at Goldman Sachs) & Aditya (Founder of Augwir Technologies) who aim to spread awareness regarding adoption and dog nutrition with lots of fun activities with dogs. The venue of the said event is Petcart Nest, Sarjapur, Bangalore. The event is sub-sponsored by Canine India, Kuddle, Doggiliciouus and Pawfectly Made and the adoption partner is Second Chance Sanctuary India.

You can simply register for the event using their registration link and paying a registration fee of Rs 350/- only.

The all-day dog fest is an excellent opportunity for networking and petworking. Dog parents will get a chance to interact with dog behaviourists, nutritionists, influencers, rescue partners, and various other pet enthusiasts. With its major focus on adoption, it will have educative interactions with adoption and rescue partners to help understand what dog enthusiasts can do for many dogs at shelters. There will also be interactive sessions with some of the best nutritionists and behaviourists to spread awareness of the physical and emotional needs of pets.



Apart from all the educational stuff, Doggo's Day Out will also have free basic grooming and generic health check-ups for dogs. The list of fun activities includes photo-shoot for dogs, swimming, various games and contests with exciting gift hampers and prizes, and a flea market with variety of pet products. In addition, amazing live food counters and lots of fun with all the fur babies will make your day an unforgettable one.

"We have three dogs of our own and are always short of things to do/places to visit with our dogs. That's when it occurred to us that there would be many dog parents like us and we should do something to let them have a getaway with their dogs, with a cause! That's when we came up with Doggo's Day Out. What's better than an insightful learning while having fun with your dogs?" says Namrata and Aditya.

Apart from Namrata and Aditya, a team of about 10 volunteers who are dog enthusiasts with a strong passion for animal welfare will be handling the entire programme so that participants can enjoy a memorable experience. They have also tied up with a cab company called global pet cabs where guests can book their cabs hassle-free with their dogs. They are further planning to organise Doggo's Day Out either yearly or half yearly and also targeting starting up a dog boarding centre in the coming times.

