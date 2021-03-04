Dole Launches Sunshine for All Fund fueling innovation to close the gaps on good nutrition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Launched in India in November 2019, Dole Asia Holdings is a global multinational leader selling fresh and packaged fruits and fruit-based products worldwide. Dole is expanding its presence in India in partnership with Cantona Industries Private Ltd., as an importer and PAN-India distributor.

Dole has to date launched its portfolio consisting of Dole Fruit Bowls, Dole Juice Gel + Jelly, Dole Soft & Juicy re-hydrated Dried Fruits, focusing on providing clean label and no added sugars or artificial preservatives products to Indian consumers.

Just over six months after issuing The Dole Promise to the world, Dole Asia Holdings and its subsidiaries are focusing on both global awareness and immediate action with the launch of its Sunshine for All™ Fund, a $2 million annual fund that will support global strategic partnerships and innovation in the crucial areas of sustainability, food access and reduction of food waste. The fund is being launched in tandem with The Growing Distance, a short film that addresses the critical gaps the company sees as barriers to good nutrition for all.

Startling and ever-worsening global statistics around nutrition are driving Dole's search for solutions. For example, nearly one-quarter of the world's population is experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity[1] and globally one-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted

[2]. By partnering with the talented innovators, promising start-ups, and progressive partners, the Fund will address these gaps of affordability and waste, as well accessibility and acceptability - all driving to fulfil Dole's Promise for the benefit of the People, the Planet, and our collective Prosperity.

"As we scale up our presence in India, we have the unique opportunity to put the Dole Promise to work in one of the largest and important consumer markets of the world. Our goal is to build partnerships with innovators and to unlock opportunities for growth and tangible solutions," added Aashim Malhotra, Vice President and Managing Director APAC Region at Dole Packaged Foods, LLC.

Dole recognizes the need for collaboration with like-minded partners to join in the fight against food injustice around the world. Thus, the company is seeking partners - from entrepreneurs, start-ups, strategic thinking to social impact enterprises, and NGOs - to bring their expertise in food production, nutritional science, compostable packaging, supply chain, logistics, sustainable agriculture and fast-moving consumer goods, to bear.

"Our work to bring Sunshine for All during the pandemic reinforced our belief that people will join us when they believe in what we do," said Barbara Guerpillon, Global Head of Ventures, Dole Packaged Foods and Asia Fresh. "The Fund is our signal to the world that we are open for business and that business is finding, fueling and fostering innovation, actions and change."

To learn more or apply to the fund, please visit sunshineforall.com.



Dole Asia Holdings Pte Ltd. is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four areas of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction.

For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.

In 2020 Dole announced The Dole Promise, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability and the creation of shared value.

Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole Packaged Foods products by 2025.

Better for Planet: Working towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. Working towards net-zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole - through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50 per cent increase in the value of its business by 2025.

