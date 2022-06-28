Donaldson celebrates grand opening of new plant in Pune, India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Donaldson India Filtration Systems Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE-DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, today celebrates the grand opening of its new industrial air filtration facility in Pune, India.

The new Donaldson facility is 50,000 square feet, located at Chakan Industrial Area in Pune, and is being inaugurated by Andrew Dahlgren, Vice President of Donaldson Asia Pacific. The industrial dust, fume and mist collectors and filters produced at the plant for the South Asian Market include:

- Downflo® series of cartridge collectors (Downflo® Oval, Downflo® Evolution and Packaged Downflo® Evolution),

- PowerCore® CP series of cartridge dust collectors (CPV and CPC), and

- Dalamatic® line of baghouse collectors (Dalamatic® Cased and Dalamatic® Insertable).



These industry-leading collectors and filters, part of Donaldson's Industrial Filtration Solutions reporting unit, help manufacturers increase efficiency, reduce operating costs and provide a cleaner workspace for employees.

Commenting during the grand opening ceremonies, Dahlgren said, "India is a very important market for Donaldson, and we are deeply committed to this South Asia Region. Our fiscal 2021 sales in the Asia Pacific were USD 649 million, representing 23 per cent of the company's total sales. In fiscal 2021, total company Industrial Filtration Solutions sales were about USD 622 million and grew 16.3 per cent year over year. India is a significant contributor to current sales and a source of significant growth in the region. This investment enables us to localize more of our production and serve our customers more effectively in the region, particularly with today's supply chain challenges."

Viraj Kadam, Managing Director of Donaldson South Asia added, "Donaldson is a leading player in the industrial air filtration market in South Asia. This new facility in Pune will allow us to provide more of our products, with an emphasis on manufacturing them locally. This is in line with our government's 'Make in India' focus."

Globally, Donaldson operates 50 manufacturing plants and 22 distribution centers in more than 20 countries. The company plans to continue to expand its strong global footprint to ensure customers in every market have access to its diversified portfolio of value-added products and solutions.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers - from small business owners to the world's biggest OEM brands - to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

Donaldson first entered the Indian market in 1994 through a joint venture focused on the gas turbine power generation market. In 1999, the Gurgaon location became a wholly-owned subsidiary and the product offering extended to diesel engine-related filtration solutions. The 2007 expansion of the Gurgaon location tripled the size of the manufacturing operations for the company's engine and industrial filtration businesses in India.

