Donatekart helps raise funds for oxygen supplies as India fights COVID

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/ThePRTree): An online crowdfunding platform, Donatekart working closely with NGOs across the country, helps thousands of people get access to oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment that can save their lives.

Oxygen supplies are the need of the hour, and Donatekart is determined to ensure that these supplies are accessible to as many people as possible.

Last year, along with their NGO partners, like Making The Difference, Hemkunt Foundation and Humanity First Foundation, Donatekart was able to raise 50 crore worth of products, for over 250+ NGOs, with 5 lakh donors coming together for a greater cause. Their efforts since the beginning of the pandemic have impacted over 2 million lives across 23+ states in India.

Life has changed since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Today, times are such, that life and death decisions need to be made in a matter of a few seconds. The situation on the ground is so terrible that NGOs like Hemkunt Foundation witness heartbreaking stories every day. There are thousands succumbing to the virus every day.

India has broken the world record for the most new COVID-19 cases this week. With cases spiking to 3.52 lakhs and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours alone, the urgency for life-saving equipment is increasing with every second.



People struggling outside hospitals, daily wagers looking for that one person who can help them with their meal for the day, healthcare workers being overburdened and other gut wrenching sights surrounding right now. These sights of suffering are reminiscent of last year. It's been weeks of absolute devastation, and it's only becoming more clear that our healthcare system has been brought to its knees.

However, amid this pandemic, there have also been moments of hope, of people coming together to help each other. Several individuals and NGOs across the country are doing their best to help as many people as possible. Crowdfunding platforms have played a crucial role in this process and allowed people from all over the world to contribute to help fight the second wave.

This year, Donatekart is on target to raise 25 crore worth of oxygen supplies. With NGO partners in Mumbai, Delhi, Rajkot, Jaipur, Pune, Ghaziabad and other cities, Donatekart hopes to reach as many people in need as possible.

"These are unprecedented times. There is so much pain and suffering all around, but there are also selfless people going out of their way to help. We at Donatekart have always worked with the aim of bringing people together for a greater cause to impact lives, and we'll continue to do that during this crisis", says Anil Kumar Reddy, CEO & Co-founder of Donatekart.

You can visit their website www.donatekart.com to support NGOs who are working hard during this crisis and help many more during these difficult times.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

