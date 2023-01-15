Don't employ retired staffers to probe corruption cases: CVC tells PSBs, govt depts

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Central Vigilance Commission has directed public sector banks, insurance companies and central government departments that a retired employee should not be appointed as a consultant to conduct an investigation of corruption cases.



The Commission said in a statement that it has been observed that some of the organisations are still appointing retired employees as investigating officers to conduct probes, which is an important vigilance function.

The Commission in the statement said it is also important that the vigilance functionaries are made accountable and subjected to disciplinary action if they are found to have compromised confidentiality, objectivity or integrity, in discharge of duties assigned to them. The same is not possible in case of retired officers as conduct and disciplinary rules are not applicable to a retired official for any post-retirement misconduct, according to the statement from Central Vigilance Commission, which was released on Saturday evening. (ANI)

