Don't make these three mistakes in your CBSE class 10, 12 Term 2 Board

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Students in class 10th are in a state of confusion right now. They have appeared for their term 1 examination and are looking forward to preparing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 examinations 2022. But due to lack of knowledge, they make such mistakes, which put them at the back. Well, if you are a 10th-class student, you might be looking out for the best strategies to prepare.

By avoiding these mistakes in CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2, you will be able to make the most of your time, and that will be helpful in achieving your goals as well. Let's have a look at the mistakes students commonly make!

Top 3 mistakes to avoid while preparing for CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022:

Don't make an over-equipped timetable:

Preparing a timetable is good, but over-equipping the same is not advisable. In some cases, it happens that students make such mistakes when they try to shift or change their schedule overnight. But this is not possible at all. If you are a night owl and wake up late in the morning, be on the same schedule and try to shift it in small steps only. This will not only make you productive but also help you achieve the task you have set up.

Also, when you prepare the timetable, make sure to include a time slot where you can relax without any stress. We suggest you follow the timetable as you are currently doing because 5 to 6 hours of study is enough with attention instead of 12 hours of studying where you are not even attentive.

Don't occupy your place with excessive resources:

You might probably be thinking that we are saying there will be no need for you to purchase the books. But we are not saying the same thing. Instead, we recommend that you only obtain resources that will assist you in making the most of your curriculum. According to CBSE, NCERT is the best book you can consider for preparation. But still, students do not feel satisfied. You can simply look for some renowned publishers and their examples and solutions.

This will not only save you from spending an unnecessary amount on books but also help you focus on the quality of the content. Take it this way: the more books you purchase, the more confused you will be.

To keep yourself in a subtle state, take only those books that have quality content and will help you resolve all your doubts.

Don't consider the syllabus as havoc:

Some students have the habit of considering their syllabus as Havoc. But in reality, it is not. You have got sufficient time to prepare for it, and it is important that you follow the schedule properly. If you visit YouTube, you will see there are a lot of videos available where content creators mention the tricks to reducing the syllabus. But this is not the right way. You never know when CBSE comes up with new guidelines, and you need to prepare for the entire syllabus. Therefore, look at the mark distribution mentioned in the sample paper and prepare accordingly. So, you can download it through online portals and start preparing accordingly. If you feel that there is a particular topic you are weak at, but there are some topics on which you are good, prepare those good topics first to score well.



To ace your preparation, students can also start doing their preparation with Oswaal CBSE Class 10 12 Term 2 Question Bank for Board Exams 2022, and you will get: Strictly as per the Term-II syllabus for Board 2022 Exams (March-April)

* Includes Questions of the both -Objective & Subjective Types Questions

* Objective Questions based on new typologies introduced by the board-

I. Stand- Alone MCQs,

II. MCQs based on Assertion-Reason

III. Case-based MCQs.

* Subjective Questions Includes-Very Short, Short & Long Answer Types Questions



Here is the recommended link for CBSE Question Bank Class 10 for Term 2 board exams 2022, click here https://bit.ly/31CFbVk

Here is the recommended link for CBSE Question Bank Class 12 for Term 2 board exams 2022, click here https://bit.ly/34utjpr

Does music help students while studying? Read the article to know!

The following are the 3 mistakes that you need to avoid in the term 2 examinations. The CBSE Class 10 Term 2 examination 2022 will be very simple if you are preparing well for it. All the 10th board students wish you all the best, and we wish you good luck!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

