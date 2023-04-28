Don't miss the deadline! Nitte University's BTech programs close on 1st May

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI/SRV): Nitte University, one of the leading universities in India, invites applications for its BTech programs in 11 branches of engineering. Admission to the BTech programs is based on the performance in the Nitte University Common Admission Test (NUCAT), which will be conducted online. The last date to apply for NUCAT is 1st May 2023, with the exam scheduled from 12th to 14th May 2023.

The BTech programs at Nitte University are designed to provide students with a strong foundation in engineering principles and skills, along with exposure to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning, robotics and biotechnology.

Additionally, the programs also offer opportunities for interdisciplinary learning, research projects, internships, industry visits and international collaborations. The University has a dedicated placement cell that facilitates campus recruitment by leading companies such as Microsoft, Accenture, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, Oracle, Avanti, IBM India and more. As a testament to its new-age and industry-ready programs, the highest and average packages stood at Rs. 52.63 LPA and Rs. 8.1 LPA, respectively.

The BTech branches offered by Nitte University are:

- Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

- Computer Science

- Information Science

- Computer & Communication

- Electronics & Communication

- Mechanical

- Robotics & Artificial Intelligence



- Electrical & Electronics

- Civil

- Biotechnology

The eligibility criteria for applying to the BTech programs are:

- Passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with Chemistry/Biotechnology/Biology/Technical Vocational subjects.

- Obtained at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the above subjects taken together.

- Appeared for NUCAT.

The candidates who wish to apply for the BTech programs can register online on the university website by paying an application fee of Rs.1000/- through net banking/credit card/debit card. The candidates can also download the e-admit card and book their test slot on the website after registration. The candidates can choose their preferred branch of study at the time of counselling based on their rank in NUCAT.

Nitte University's BTech programs have been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), New Delhi. This accreditation signifies that the programs meet the highest standards of quality and relevance in engineering education. The accreditation also enables the students to pursue higher studies and careers in India and abroad with ease.

With a flexible choice-based credit system, Nitte University's BTech programs allow students to choose electives from different disciplines and customize their learning outcomes. Students can opt for courses from humanities, social sciences, management, languages and other engineering branches as per their interests and career goals. The choice-based credit system also facilitates interdisciplinary learning, innovation and skill development among students.

Nitte University is a deemed-to-be university accredited with A+ Grade by NAAC and ranked among the top 100 universities in India by NIRF. The university has a vision of building a humane society through excellence in education and health care.

For more information about the BTech programs and NUCAT, please visit https://nucat.nitte.edu.in or https://engineering.nitte.edu.in.

