DPIFF 2023 celebrates cinema with tourism partners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's most prestigious award ceremony, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 celebrated the splendour of cinema with resounding success on the 20th of February. The event at Taj Lands End felicitated the best creative minds in the Film and Television industry, paying homage to the craft of filmmaking pioneered in India by Dadasaheb Phalke. The grand gala was full of memorable moments and was attended by luminaries like Rekha, Hariharan, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, R. Balki and many others. DPIFF this year has been an achievement of star-studded brilliance thanks to the wonderful Tourism Partners of the ceremony. The theme of Cinematic Tourism has succeeded in showcasing the wonders of globe-trotting through the silver screen.

For 2023, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were the Official Tourism Partners for DPIFF. Madhya Pradesh boasts of excellent natural splendor coupled with beautiful palatial architecture. From exotic waterfalls to picturesque holy places, this state has it all. Madhya Pradesh is replete with pilgrimage sites and historical towns. It is home to the famous UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho, as well as lush forests and tiger reserves. The picturesque locale is a spiritual and cultural confluence, and comprises of important historical landmarks from eras throughout Indian history.

Uttar Pradesh is a land of epics, holy rivers, ancient cities, and pilgrimage sites. The state conjures an image of ancient temples on the banks of meandering rivers, which irrigate the wonderfully fertile soil of the Gangetic plains. The majestic region is home to one of the wonders of the world, as well as culturally important cities such as Mathura, Vrindavan, and Gokul.

The fertile land of Punjab ranks among the most famous cultural bastions of India. As a region that boasts of both holy saints and brave warriors, it is known for excellence in diversity. The scenic landscape, rich history, and popular religious sites draw visitors from far and wide to the picturesque state. Located in the northwestern fringes of India, the land of five rivers is known for its vibrant culture, history, architecture, music, dance, and scrumptious cuisine. The Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh add to Punjab's popularity, making it a favorite among tourists.

Chhattisgarh, also known as the Rice Bowl of India, is famous for its diverse cultural heritage and deeply rooted traditions. The state receives a large number of tourists round the year, who visit in order to experience the rich culture consisting of traditional art, crafts, folk music, tribal dances, fairs, and festivals. Chhattisgarh has many interesting and innate customs that come from the considerable tribal base that resides there. The alluring state has truly carved a niche for itself on the map of India, and is a must-visit for globetrotters.



Aavo Padharo, words of welcome in the language of Gujarat because it is here that these words ring truly and the guest is 'God' and the people of Gujarat are gregariously friendly, inviting and will entice you to come again and again. Stretches out into the Arabian Sea, with a hint of the desert and with a coastline of 1600 kms long is Gujarat - the home state of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of Nation. It is renowned for its beaches, temple towns and historic capitals. Wildlife sanctuaries, hill resorts and natural grandeur are gifts of Gujarat. Sculpture, handicrafts, arts, festivals also make the state rich. Gujarat is also among the most technologically advanced, housing the largest petrochemical complex in the country. Gujarat has always been a major centre for the Jains and some of its most interesting locations are the Jain Temple centres at Palitana and Girnar Hills

Himachal Pradesh, also known as Devbhoomi or the Land of Gods, is a paradise on earth for those wishing to find solace in the mountains. The state is a spiritual reservoir with pilgrimage sites and monasteries dotting the austere landscape. Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala - Himachal contains it all. Known for its unique handicraft, shawls, carpets, as well as paintings, the mountainous region is the crowning glory of India. It is the perfect destination for those who love adventure, as the natural topography of the area lends itself wonderfully to sports and activities of all kinds.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 was the glorious culmination of creative endeavours with Cinematic Tourism as the theme. With musical performances by Mohit Chauhan and Harmony of the Pines, the evening was a celebration of the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India.

DPIFF embarked on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, honouring the diversity of India and saluting the spectacular talent of the land. The best creators and performers from the past year were presented with the prestigious award. DPIFF saluted celebrated industry dignitaries and also toasted the work of aspiring, young, and independent filmmakers. The event this year has been a testament to the purpose of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, doing justice to the unshakeable principles as well as the enthusiasm with which the ceremony is held each year.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is India's only independent international film festival. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

