DPIFF's Cause Partner Eka Foundation x Barista spread awareness on Women's Hygiene along with Adv. Afroz Shah

On the 5th of February, 2023, the team of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards joined Cause Partners Eka Foundation and Barista for an exclusive CSR. DPIFF is an organisation that believes in the importance of busting the many myths that surround the matter of menstruation. In previous years, the platform has conducted CSR activities and has worked tirelessly to spread awareness about the use of sanitary products through the distribution of hygiene kits. This time, 200 menstrual cups were distributed in the slums of Aarey Colony.

The campaign spreading Awareness of Women's Hygiene is one of the many CSR activities that the DPIFF team has planned for the year. It is part of an effort to give back to society and help in empowering the women of India. These campaigns are a testament to a philanthropic spirit that will aid in combatting global crises of sanitation and hygiene. DPIFF has been at the helm of the sustainability movement for years now, leading environmental and social campaigns with an arsenal of activities that make real impacts each year. With the "We For World Foundation" registered under Niti Aayog, the team has been working on implementing the Awareness on Women's Hygiene campaign providing hygiene kits and education on menstruation to underprivileged women. Such initiatives in the past by DPIFF have never failed to leave their mark, and have been duly appreciated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Every year, DPIFF comes up with activities geared towards spreading awareness about environmental and social issues. The platform is notable in the world of cinema for carrying on the legacy of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, whose filmmaking was rooted in the traditions of unity, family, and harmony. In the same way, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards also strives to unite the populace to create a brighter future for the planet which we all call home.



As for the illustrious Cause Partners, the non-profit organisation Project Eka Foundation has partnered up with espresso bar and cafe chain Barista Coffee for the purpose of providing quality education to underprivileged students. The philanthropic effort aligns perfectly with DPIFF's vision. The free education provided by this partnership falls under the community initiative Project Sharda by Eka Foundation. The main mission is to recognise and aid education as a fundamental right for all children, which includes providing them with a safe school environment wherein their talents and intellect can grow. It is with the help of these esteemed partners that DPIFF was able to succeed in providing menstrual hygiene solutions to people in need. "Running a successful organization comes with a sense of responsibility towards our society & partnering with DPIFF allowed us to explore an opportunity to empower the women of India while also working towards creating a cleaner environment for the generations to come," said Puja Rawat, Founder of Project Eka Foundation.

DPIFF 2023 has endeavored to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation, while saluting the spectacular storytellers of the land. The ceremony will be attended by governors, ministers, celebrities and other dignitaries. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is India's only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. "Be smart, intelligent, interesting, witty, funny, kind & your own version of amazing, always! You are then Powerful," proudly said Mukesh Katotra, Co-founder Project Eka Foundation.

The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are art forms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience. "Exploring avenues of making a difference in the world and collaborating with an influential platform like DPIFF to spread the word together to address the thought of working towards a greater cause & sustainable living in all aspects," said Rajat Agarwal, CEO Barista.

