DPS Gurugram bags Microsoft's award at tech-for-good challenge event

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Microsoft India on Wednesday announced DPS International School in Gurugram as the overall winner for a global tech-for-good challenge event at its education exchange forum.

The students focussed on using technology to address the planet's health and encourage sustainable practices.

Students from grades 3 to 12 participated in the Climate Action Plan, interacting with fellow students across the globe to share solutions for the planet's health using several tools like Padlet, Trello, PowerPoint presentations and other tools.



Microsoft Education Exchange is a global platform for educators and school leaders to virtually connect with other change-makers to collaborate on education solutions and mark their collective successes.

The 2021 edition of Education Exchange (E2) saw over 16,000 registrants from all over the world and over 440 projects submitted by schools across the globe.

Microsoft organised the global tech for good challenge in partnership with charity platform WE as part of E2 to inspire educators to use technology for solving local and global challenges.

"Microsoft Education Exchange is one such platform that brings educators and school leaders around the world to inspire, share and learn from each other," said Microsoft Education's Vice President Anthony Salcito.

Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts (MIE) showcase schools innovative solutions for global issues like climate change, gender inequality, food and security. (ANI)

