Dr Abdul Rahman Ilyas from India appointed Advisor to ASRT President, Government of Egypt for Technology Innovations and Collaborations

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/NewsReach): India is a growing economy and Egypt is at a stage of take off in the Middle East and Africa region. The stark similarities between Egypt & India make them natural partners and the current leadership alignment states the facts itself that India is considering Egypt an important partner. HE President Abdul Fateh SiSi being made the State Guest for India's Republic Day on January 26th 2023 speaks the seriousness of both countries.

ASRT has been mapping technology gaps and needs of Egypt and finding most valuable solutions from India for the past couple of years and few strategic areas have already been lined up. The whole objective is to avoid 're-inventing the wheel' and take off from lessons and practices learnt by India in the past two decades and finding suitability to Egyptian context and deploy them strategically. Dr Amr Faroukh Abdelkhaik, Vice President, ASRT under the leadership of Dr Mahmoud Sakr, President ASRT has been working through Dr Abdul Rahman Ilyas, a renowned thought leader from the Development Sector from India in mapping right partners, companies and models of replicable value that fit well to Egyptian context. It is now felt that this effort needs to be given an institutional face to realise impactfully by creating 'Egyptian Indian Center for Technology Transfer & Marketing' under the broad theme of 2023 Egypt India Year of Science.

Academy of Scientific Research & Technology (ASRT), Arab Republic of Egypt was established in 1971 by Presidential Decree No.2405 as the national authority responsible for science and technology in Egypt and acts as the National Think Tank for the Country. ASRT having seen the potential for collaboration with INDIA and relevance of Egypt's current transition to India's growth story, efforts have been made for the past 1 year identifying right technologies and practices that are replicable in Egyptian context. What followed was realization of 'National Wheat Day' that was organized at St.Regis Hotel, New Cairo from 13th to 14th February, 2023 with thumping success, that resulted in pilot projects that will be implemented this year under the patronage of ASRT.

"Egypt & India share a lot in common since ancient times be it culture or science, while India is 1.4 Billion People, Egypt is 100 Million but both countries have young population who will be shaping respective countries. ASRT has pledged to invest in tis regard and draw lessons from India that can accelerate Egypt's growth through strategic approach"......says Dr Mahmoud Sakr, President ASRT.

Dr Amr Faroukh Abdelkhalik, Vice President ASRT says 'We are pleased to announce rolling out of Pilot Projects which have been proposed by Indian partners and we continue this effort to all the areas of strategic importance'



Currently, more than 10 Indian partners are discussing with ASRT to present their technologies to Egypt and ASRT is piloting them to test their suitability and some of them are from Commodity Research, Price Risk Management, Traceability, Marketplace Intelligence and Wheat alternatives and sustainability. TraceX an emerging startup from India has been selected to do a project on wheat traceability, ASRT is discussing with Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) to replicate NutriHub like model in Egypt; SourceTrace from USA has been selected to deploy its technology applicability to Fruits & Vegetable Exports Value Chain and other partner discussions are in progress to create Market Places for Commodities and Global Crop Specific Conferences. ASRT is thankful to International Food Policy Research Insititute (IFPRI) a CGIAR Center and USAID for supporting it efforts and currently a proposal is being discussed to create B2B events between India & Egypt and help emerging and interested Indian Companies and Start Ups to develop JVs in Egypt and tap into the markets of Middle East and Africa.

In this background ASRT now envisages to create a vehicle that will formally address these partnerships collectively under 'Egyptian Indian Center for Technology Transfer & Marketing' that will be housed at ASRT Head Quarters with an anchored representation by Dr Abdul Rahman Ilyas, a renowned Thought Leader and Research Management and Development Expert with 25+ years of global leadership experience and based out of Hyderabad India.

The appointment of Dr Abdul Rahman Ilyas as Advisor to the President, ASRT will bring the much-needed leadership to the strategic initiative. The advisor will work on a mission mode to identify technologies and innovations and facilitate their entry into Egypt. The identified companies and organisations will be supported in their technology commercialization.

''We will develop a strong bridge between India and Egypt and help Indian SMEs and Start-Ups scale out to Egypt with ASRT support and also establish strong collaboration with state governments and apex agencies for outbound and inbound partnerships" said Dr Abdul Rahman Ilyas who can be reached at mobile +91 8688859628, email - arilyas.mailbox@gmail.com. ASRT with its Head Qarters at 101 Kasr Al-Aini St, Cairo 11516, Egypt, Tel : (+202) 27921285 - 27921286, Fax: (+202) 27921270, Email: asrt@asrt.sci.eg

