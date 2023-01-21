Dr Akhil J Madhu Received The Young Startup Leader Award at a Prestigious Event Held In Bangalore On National Startup Day 2023

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/PNN): In a country like India, where there is immense manpower but a dearth of work opportunities, startups are essential for developing your own standard of living, improving people's living standards as well as the country's economic outlook. To support this agenda, our Prime Minister declared January 16 to be "National Start-up Day" last year in an effort to motivate youth to establish their own businesses. To celebrate and recognize the founders, leaders, and mentors who have contributed to the growth of the Indian startup community and the contributions their companies have made to the Indian economy, Bangalore hosted the first-ever National Startup Day 2023 Summit and Bharat Startup Awards on January 16, 2023.

International Brand Equity Magazine sponsored the event alongside the MSME Promotion Council and the Asian Startup Ecosystem Leaders Club (ASEL Club). For their ferocious growth, 50 well-known start-ups, founders, and leaders from all over India received the IBE Bharat Startup Awards. One such young leader is the founder and CEO of Comet Web Solutions LLP, Dr Akhil J Madhu, who received the title of "Young Startup Leader of the Year 2022-2023" (South India).

The young business owners were honored by Tanveer Ahmed and Dr E. Muthuraman, Chairman of the MSME Promotion Council, who presented them with prestigious awards and commendations for their achievements. In addition to applauding these young leaders, Dr Muthuraman made a promise to assist all entrepreneurs in whatever manner he could and alluded to them as the stems and roots of India's transition from "developing to developed countries."



Winner of the Young Startup Leader Award, Dr Akhil J Madhu was born and raised in the rural village of Punalur in the Kollam region of Kerala. After collecting years of experience as a freelance developer and developing his understanding of technologies, he founded his own business, Comet Web Solutions LLP in 2018 which is a premium design agency. He had an advantage over other freelancers and business owners, thanks to his knowledge, experience and burning desire for building a startup, which allowed him to expand quickly with like-minded developers. They have a team of skilled developers in-house who prioritize innovation, quality, and speed in order to help other companies scale into the digital sphere.

The World Human Rights Protection Commission (WHRPC) has awarded this bright young mind an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration. This is only one of many accolades he has received for his innovative use of technology; he was also named Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2022.

Many other young entrepreneurs also attended this auspicious occasion, earned praise and appreciation for their success, and made promises to themselves to scale their businesses even more this year so they could shine globally. Tanveer Ahmed also stated that youth will soon assist India in achieving trillions of dollars and growing internationally. The doors of success have only just opened, and there is much more to come!!!

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

