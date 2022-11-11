Dr Alok Sahoo, MD (AIIMS) to launch a new hair transplant clinic in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/SRV): Dr Alok Kumar Sahoo, is a renowned hair transplant surgeon in Bhubaneswar, is launching a new hair transplant clinic in Bhubaneswar. Dr. Sahoo, an leader in providing advanced restorative hair care to his patients with his expertise and experience.

He is best known for his adeptness in the field of Dermatology and Venereology. He has completed his MD (Doctor of Medicine) in the field of Dermatology and Venereology from one of the finest institutes in India known for medical sciences, AllMS, New Delhi. Dr Sahoo has honed his skills over the years and he devotes the majority of his time to practising the art and science of hair restoration. Also, he believes in integrated patient management by offering accurate medical services, counselling and nutritional guidance.



Revolutionising hair transplant techniques

Dr Alok Kumar Sahoo uses the latest, artistic and minimally-invasive "Bio-enhanced FUE" hair transplant procedures to restore natural-looking hairlines, hair density, eyebrows, eyelashes, and more. His FUE techniques ensure 100 per cent graft and implant survival which promotes faster growth of transplanted hair. The following details will justify how -

Simultaneous grafting

Once the incision is completed on the bald area grafts are implanted immediately without any delay, consequently, it ensures 100 per cent graft survival because the environment of the grafts doesn't change for a longer duration, therefore, it eliminates any chances of catching an infection, dehydration, or terminate.

Grafting is done by implanter

Minimalistic damage is done to hair follicles which promotes enhanced regrowth. The use of an implanter gives better control in placing the grafts which is crucial when you are aiming for a natural look. The small incision makes it precise and reduces the possibility of injury.

Bio-enhancement

The results can be drastically changed with bio-enhancement, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment is a rich source to boost the growth of transplanted hair by injecting it intra-operatively into the recipient's area prior to transplant surgery.



Why has Dr Alok Kumar Sahoo become a preferred hair transplant doctor for patients from all over the globe?



- 100 per cent Natural results

- Absolutely safe procedure

- Maximised viability guaranteed

- Painfree treatment

- Performed by certified doctors only

- Lifetime growth

Get an insight about your surgeon

Dr Alok Sahoo holds a specialisation in BHT - Body Hair Transplant with experience of over 10+ years. He has performed more than 10,000 hair restoration cases and 2000+ surgeries of hair transplants and transformed the lives of his patients. He channelises his proficiency to elevate the confidence of his patients and he has also successfully performed female hair restoration and hair transplants. Additionally, he has rectified many cases in his 10 long years of experience.

Contact details

Address: Mancheshwar, Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar, Odisha - 751010

Email: docalokderma@gmail.com

Number: +91 9717503031

Web: http://draloksahoo.com/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3DbEtgD

