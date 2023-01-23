Dr Aman Dua announced as the First Female President of Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons of India

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Aman Dua has become the first female to be elected as President of the Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons of India (AHRS).

The marquee announcement was made at the 13th Annual Conference of AHRS meeting in Indore, which was attended by many prestigious hair restoration surgeons from across the country.

Dr Aman Dua has been a hair transplant pioneer in India for almost 15 years. She is also one of the first Female Hair Transplant Surgeons of the country. Dr. Aman Dua was the founder member of AHRS India in 2009 and has been an important part of the organization ever since.



At the conference, Dr Dua made a motivational remark and said "The country needs more female participants, and I'm honoured to be in the position where I can help and motivate many many future surgeons to come up and reach new heights!"

The Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons of India (AHRS) is a non-profit organization that aims to promote and direct the development of Hair Restoration Surgery in India along the sound, scientific, ethical and progressive lines.

The AHRS fosters, organizes and coordinates training in Hair Restoration Surgery and to advise on organization of teaching programmers in the field in India.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

