Dr. Amit Samadhiya, Alumni of GRMC Gwalior launches Aarogyashri- AI based self-help online medical platform for Rural India

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/SRV Media): Dr Amit Samadhiya, an alumni of GRMC Gwalior, launched Aarogyashri, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based self-help online platform for Diabetes, Thyroid and Hypertension patients.

It's a free online telemedicine platform with nominal registration fees to serve the underprivileged people, especially in rural areas.

The online platform is transforming how the people access Healthcare in Rural India. Aarogyashri has well-qualified and experienced doctors. During the second wave of COVID 19 Pandemic, Aarogyashri appeared as a boon to patients who had received medical consultation in their safe environment without visiting Hospitals. Thousands of patients are being treated by the Aarogyashri team of medicos including medical students and MBBS Doctors in a very easy and affordable way. Aarogyashri provides Primary Care, Second Opinion and Integrated Multidisciplinary Opinion. It also keeps previous medical history files online for future reference.

On the USP of Aarograshri, Dr. Amit Samadhiya, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh says, "Aarogyashri offers a comprehensive virtual care solution for everyone, anywhere in India. Our services include a spectrum of healthcare needs, from simple to complex. We seamlessly deal with all non-emergency general medical conditions, mental health, and complex chronic diseases care to deliver convenience, outcomes, and value."



He further states, 'Those times have gone when the majority of hospitalized cases were only infectious based diseases. Now along with COVID-19 pandemic, India is facing a sharp rise in lifestyle-based illnesses like Diabetes, Hypothyroidism and Hypertension. Diabetes and Hypertension both are well-known to doctors as silent killers. Hypothyroidism is a matter of grave concern among the females.

In 1990, population was around 87.33 crores and there were 2.6 crores diabetes cases in India, whereas after 30 years, in 2020 the number of diabetes cases has crossed 6.5 crores. This shows a sharp increase of 58% in the numbers of cases in relation to increased population.



Diabetes along with hypertension is the most common cause of Heart attacks, Kidney failure and Brain strokes. When we see the burden of hypertension cases alone, it makes a whopping 20.7 crores out of 140 crores people in our country, a main villain behind Brain stroke disease."

In general Diabetes, Hypertension and Hypothyroidism have got a fixed protocol for initiating the treatment with regular follow ups. Treatment milestones and workup results decides the future treatment course. These Milestones are further determined by certain blood parameters and routine target organ involvement assessments. In diabetes the drug doses are primarily determined by body weight and blood level of sugar in morning sample whereas in hypertension, treatment is decided by blood pressure values and target organ involvement assessment like kidney disease, stroke and vision problems.



Considering the huge patient load and unnecessary burden on the common men's pocket, Dr. Amit Samadhiya created an online self-help formula the "Aarogyashri DTH Care". This formula works by combining the data provided by the patient with the Artificial intelligence of software. With the help of Aarogyashri, Patients can adjust their drug doses, learn about the course of disease with required personalized lifestyle modifications and timings of regular follow ups with a list of investigations. Aarogyashri platform is free, easily accessible and user-friendly which work with the motive of "SAHI SALAH, SAHI ILAZ".

Dr. Amit Samadhiya belongs to Gwalior Madhya Pradesh and is currently associated with Medanta the Medicity, Gurgaon as a consultant. Dr. Amit Samadhiya has worked on the concept of mass treatment for these diseases. This idea was first discussed by the eminent cardiologist Dr. K K Agarwal in a video, released just before his death in the second COVID-19 wave.

Visit https://aarogyashri.com for more details.

