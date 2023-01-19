Dr Anshu Sharma and 21 other high profiled professionals were awarded Honorary Doctorate at Convocation Function

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/GPRC): The IIPPT Foundation organised the XVIIth Sorbon International Convocation on Jan 8, 2023 at the hotel Leela Ambience Gurugram. 22 high profiled professionals were awarded Honorary Doctorate/ D.Litt., degrees by Dr John Thomas Parade, President ESRDS for extraordinary contribution in their respective fields. Dr Sandeep Marwah Chancellor of Asian Academy of Film & Television, HR Head Dr Anshu Sharma, Dr R K Dubey former CMD Canara Bank and Dr Nirmal Bansal a Corporate Leader and Financial Services Expert were decorated with the coveted D.Litt., Well known Bollywood Actor and Social Activist Dr Sonu Sood, Dr Anshu Sharma, HR Head at Samsung Heavy Industries, Dr Shailendra Srivastava well-known theatre, TV and Bollywood Actor and few others were awarded.

Dr Anshu Sharma is an accomplished Human Resources professional with 26+ years of experience in Oil & Gas Industry. She has expertise in HR Planning, Policies and Procedures formulation and their implementation, Talent Acquisition (experienced professionals as well as freshers), Statutory Compliances, Training and Development of Freshers, etc.

She is a proud alumini of the prestigious Miranda House College, Delhi University and Pune University. Dr Anshu started her career in the year 1996 as Management Trainee in Triune Projects (now known as Triune Energy), developed her skills and rose through the ranks quickly to become the youngest deputy Head-HR. After 9 years she joined an MNC Samsung Engineering, to set up the HR Dept from a scratch. After successfully completing the herculean task of setting up all HR Policies and Procedures and working for about 9 years she then got transferred to Group company Samsung Heavy Industries India as HR Head to strategically and smoothly realign the HR function in according to the vision of the organisation. Dr Anshu competently manages - her role with combination of employee empathy and logical approach



Honorary Doctorates in the presence of Special Guests of Honour namely Dr Thomas Prade President Ecole Superiuere Robert de Sorbon France, Dr Vivek Choudhry, Vice President, ESRDS and Chairman IIPPT Foundation, Padmabhushan (Dr) Ram Vaniji Sutarji, Dr Sandeep Marwah, Dr Sonu Sood, Sh Ashok Talwar ji Beaming with joy on the occasion, Dr Vivek Choudhry, Chairman, IIPPT Foundation, the French University's VP and India & UAE Head said, "The Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon Doctorate is a recognition of the decades of experience which is called Validation against Experience (VAE) gathered by these professionals and their contribution to society.

This year witnessed participation by professionals from different parts of India, Dubai, UK, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand, making it a truly global event and this year among the recipients were many eminent personalities from various field like IITians, Financial professionals, Corporate leaders, HR leaders, Social Activist, Mental Wellness and Health specialist, Defence and Civil Aviation, Logistics experts, Film Actors etc., On this Occasion prestigious "Bharat Samman'' award was also given to select few.Chief Evaluator and Media Advisor Ajeet Singh Bhati, South East Asia office , contributed wholeheartedly in the execution of the convocation. The contributions of Ajeet were highly appreciated.

