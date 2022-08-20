Dr Arvinder Singh of Arth Skin awarded by Chief Minister of Rajasthan as Best Cosmetic Dermatologist

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 20 (ANI/PNN): The CEO of Arth Skin was felicitated by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, in Jaipur as Pride of Rajasthan for being the best Cosmetic Dermatologist.

Dr Singh was given this honor for his remarkable contribution to the field of Clinical Cosmetology, Aesthetics and Cosmetic Dermatology.

Dr Arvinder Singh is providing his services currently in Rajasthan and deals with various cosmetic problems like Acne, Acne Scars, Melasma, Skin Pigmentation, Face Glow, Medical Facial, and Clinical LASER treatment like LASER Hair Removal, Q Switch LASER and Anti-Ageing therapies.

Dr Singh is International Board-Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician. He has been trained across the globe by the Canadian Board of Aesthetic Medicine, American Association of Aesthetic Medicine, Sweden Institute of Aesthetics, United Kingdom and Germany.

Dr Arvinder also made Udaipur and Rajasthan proud by making Arth Skin and Fitness India's first quality certified center by Quality Accreditation Institute (QAI). Arth Skin is one of the most renowned centers of Clinical Cosmetology in Rajasthan. It has a team of Dermatologists, Medical LASER specialists, and Certified Nutritionist which provide expert services for everlasting beauty and perfect shape.



Dr Arvinder said that we are highly ambitious and moving forward speedily for expansion in different cities. He said that we are open to like-minded people joining us in terms of a joint venture or franchisee model. A state of art center will be launched shortly in Jaipur by the end of September.

Dr Arvinder Singh said that he is also launching training Institute of Aesthetic Medicine, Cosmetology and Laser will make available employable courses by making virtual and classroom training available to medical and non-medical students at the national level with hands-on practical over live models.

This institute is accredited and affiliated with International Education Board, London, United Kingdon and registered with Duns, Florida, United States. Moreover, it is also affiliated with the vocational training program of the Central Government of India.

In this way, students will get trained and receive certificates recognized and affiliated with the international forum and recognized globally. It will increase the employability of students and open ways for entrepreneurship and self- employability. The courses will be available in English, Hindi, and Punjabi.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

