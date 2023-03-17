Dr AV Cancer Institute of personalized Cancer Therapy & Research launched as India's first dedicated Precision Oncology Treatment Centre

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/PNN): India's first dedicated state-of-art precision oncology treatment centre was launched under the name of Dr AV Cancer Institute of Personalized Cancer Therapy and Research in Gurugram. The centre was inaugurated by the guest of honour Kaushal Kishore, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs of India, on 15th March 2023. Special invitees included eminent oncologists namely Padma Dr PK Julka, Dr Jyoti Wadhwa, Dr Suneel Garg, Dr Ankit Batra, Dr Peush Bajpai, Dr Arun Goel, Dr AK Anand, Dr Nitesh Rohatgi, Dr Shubham.

The founder and Director of the Dr AV Cancer Institute, Dr Amit Verma, said, "All patients should undergo genomic testing using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) at the time of cancer diagnosis in order to find various treatment options. I believe in empowering patients to make the right treatment selection for themselves even when they have failed multiple lines of treatments." He envisions to open multiple centres across the country to make precision oncology treatment accessible and affordable. He has been into the practice of precision oncology for more than a decade and believes in spreading awareness and promote education about the same.

Many patients from India go abroad for getting newer forms of cancer treatment. Now, a contemporary treatment based on precision oncology is available in India. This contemporary approach is based on the newer science of precision oncology where tumour genes are studied and the right treatment including targeted therapy and immunotherapy is given to the patient either alone or in combination. This treatment attacks the cancer cells and the underlying survival mechanisms utilised by the cancer cells. This is more effective and has less side effects as compared to blanket chemotherapy based on the stage and histology of tumour.



Gracing the occasion Padma Dr Pk Julka said "that with increase in incidences of cancer every year, there is also an increase in the survivorship of the patient."

The event was attended by various cancer experts of all specialities including medical, surgical, radiation, pathology from various premier institutes of the country. It was also attended by the pharma and diagnostic industry personnels who are in this sphere of genomic testing, targeted therapies, immunotherapies and precision oncology.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

