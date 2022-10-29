Dr Batra's celebrates the 14th edition of its Positive Health Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/PNN): Celebrating the triumph of the human spirit, Dr Batra's® organized the 14th edition of the Positive Health Awards on October 12th, 2022 at the Tata Theatre, NCPA in Mumbai, presented by Bajaj Auto.

In the 14th edition of the Positive Health Awards, five individuals who overcame adversities and contributed to society were recognized and awarded for their exemplary grit and determination.

The eminent jury panel comprising of - Rajiv Bajaj - MD, Bajaj Auto, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient and Founder, Dr Batra's Group of Companies, Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Viviek Oberoi and R. Balki, had a difficult job of selecting the winners from hundreds of applications from across the country.

The event was witnessed by more than 750 selected audiences comprising of leaders of industry, medical students and NGO's. The audience was regaled by songs sung by 'Swarrange' a visually challenged orchestra and dance performances on wheels by dance group 'Miracle on Wheels'.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Shri recipient Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder - Dr Batra's® group of companies said, "The Positive Health heroes inspire us, the able bodied to achieve more in life and contribute to society. Their lives are truly inspirational and we as a brand that cares are honoured to bring out their amazing stories. Our past winners have gone on to excel and win many other accolades in India and we hope that with their grit and determination helps them achieve greater heights. We thank Mr. Rajiv Bajaj for his continuous support in our endeavour to recognize these real-life heroes."

Mridul Ghosh: Mridul, an Indian Air Force Employee suffering from complete paralysis of the body due to C5 and C6 vertebral injuries after his encounter with an accident on the field didn't let his condition become a roadblock. Determined to move forward, Mridul started painting using his lips, and soon after he joined hands with Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA). He now instructs specially-abled PRC troops and has received many accolades in doing so, including the '2020 Artist of the Year' and 'The MFPA India Excellence Awards'.

Zainika Jagasia: Zainika, the second awardee of the Positive Health Awards is a Mumbai-based model with Down syndrome who broke through the societal definitions of beauty and represented her community at large. Due to her passion for modeling, she has garnered remarkable opportunities across brands like Gajra Gang, Cotton World, and Nykaa. She was also featured in the Marika Magazine. She also holds remarkable grades in the academic sphere.

Dr Jitendra Agarwal: Having lost his vision to macular degeneration, Dr Jitendra Agarwal took a step back from his 6 years of practice as a Dental Surgeon. During his years of recovery, he came to terms with the fact that a person with a disability (PWD) suffers from something worse than the disability itself and that is the feeling of dependency. So to address this, he established 'Sarthak'.

Sarthak has rehabilitated 314 disabled children through its early intervention and inclusive education initiative, trained 4550 PwD candidates, held over 100 job fairs, and placed 7250 PwD in employment.



Dr Fathima Asla: Suffering from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease, Dr Fathima underwent six surgeries. Having spent most of her life visiting doctors and hospitals, she was left in awe of how they took care of the patients. So to help those like her, she decided to pursue medicine. She completed her (BHMS) at NSS Homoeo Medical College, Kottayam, and practiced as a house surgeon at ANSS Homoeo Medical College Hospital.

Having achieved her dream, she is now an inspiration for many. Her autobiography was released in the year 2020 and is a best-seller in Kerala.

People's Choice Award Winner:

Ameer Siddique: Aameer Siddiqui, a resident of Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, contracted Polio when he was just 18 months old. Aameer had a tough childhood. Not only was he discriminated against and bullied by his schoolmates but also by his own relatives, who ostracized him. But he decided not to give up. He challenged people's perception of people with disability with his strength and education. Today, he has 3 Master's Degrees and is currently pursuing his Ph.D. His NGO - 'Eagle Specially Abled Rider' which has more than 500 para-riders organizes motorcycle rallies across India to generate awareness on social issues like illiteracy, rape-free India, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Actress Madhoo said, "I am humbled by the wonderful work that you do, Dr Batra. I am grateful for my presence at these amazing awards. I will go back hugely inspired".

This year's prestigious Positive Health Awards show was supported by Bajaj Auto and other partners, including Business World and Radio Fever. The event was also graced by eminent celebrities and personalities, including Madhoo, Bharat Dabolkar, Mr. Bu Abdullah, Mickey Mehta, Kiran Shantaram, and Mr Anurag Batra, the owner of Business World, among others.

To catch a glimpse of the awardees and hear what the celebrities have to say, visit here.

Dr Batra's Positive Health Foundation, is the CSR arm of Dr Batra's® Group of Companies and has been making a profound difference to the lives of the deserving in the country. Initiated, 20 years ago the foundation currently runs 194 free clinics on every second Wednesday/Thursday of every month and provides lifetime free medicines for the needy.

Dr Batra's® Foundation has been associated with 9 non-profit organizations across the country to spread the goodness of homeopathy to the underprivileged. The Foundation also grants scholarships to deserving students from 10 top Homeopathy colleges across India who wish to pursue studies in Homeopathy but cannot afford the fees.

