Dr Corrie J Block makes his way to the Global Icons 2021

Dr Corrie Block is a globally renowned Organizational Behaviorist with multiple prestigious degrees to his credit. Considering his academic excellence, it is not hard to envisage why Corrie is a world leading expert in Business Strategy and Restructuring, Leadership Development and Executive Coaching. He's worked in more than 150 companies in 30 countries, from 5 employees to 50,000, and in tech startups and governments right up to Microsoft and the World Bank. He has worked with hundreds of thousands of employees, and tens of thousands of managers and leaders.

"The one thing that all of these economic communities have in common are people. Humans behave mostly the same most of the time, and most of us want the same things. I've built my career by helping companies to perform better through employee engagement and meaningful leadership," says Corrie.

As the Founder and CEO of Paragon Consulting, Corrie is deeply passionate about helping people to improve the quality of their own lives by finding meaning in their careers, helping leaders to perform at their natural best, and helping organizations become more profitable by leveraging social cohesion and high performance culture.

"My first love is improving the quality of other peoples' lives. Whether we meet for a few moments, or we spend years in a relationship together, I want my influence on you to have positively impacted your quality of life. Secondly, I collect competencies. I'm driven by insatiable curiosity about everything and what I really want is knowledge. I love to understand how things work, and why they are the way they are," says Corrie of his passion.



Is learning a way to get ahead in the rat race, we ask him? Vehemently opposed to the idea, he says selfish tigers and stupid rats are both icons of disaster, as humans can survive only through co-operation. "All humans alive today exist because the 10,000 generations before them were able to survive and adapt to whatever the world threw at them. The ones that didn't adapt, didn't survive. Instead, we have a million years of evolutionary success passed down to us that tells us that the best way to survive is to do so in teams. Not as passive drones, and not as lone tigers. Families, tribes, nations, empires, companies, departments, neighborhoods... these are all teams of humans working together to help each other survive and thrive," opines Corrie.

How does one explain leadership then? Corrie holds that leaders don't decide to become leaders, rather followers decide who to follow: "People tend to emulate the values, behaviors, and habits of those they choose to follow. So the big warning isn't to leaders to be careful to set a good example, but to followers to choose a good example to lead them."

And one such example is Dr Block himself. Agile and eloquent, he has been named 'UAE's Top Business Coach' (NYC Journal). He has coached some of the world's top executives, and many upcoming ones as the Professor of Strategic Management at the prestigious Monarch Business School in Switzerland, of which he's also an alumni.

An impressive wordsmith, his most recent books include Spartan CEO: Six Pillars of Executive Performance, and Business is Personal: A Blueprint for Finding Meaning at Work. He's won various awards for his innovations, and has dozens of publications in reputable periodicals like Gulf Business, Forbes, CEO Magazine, Entrepreneur, MEED, Oxford Journals and Routledge Academic Books.

A journey such as his sees its fair share of challenges, but 'fortune favours discipline' says Corrie adding, "The harder I work and the more I invest in myself and my social role, the more the world around me recognizes the value I provide. But bad luck can still knock us down from time to time. Two companies that I've started have failed miserably, and I've been bankrupt twice. What matters is not how many times you get knocked down, but how many you get back up."

