Dr. Dawkins Brown celebrated the success of "The Global Icons 2021" awards organised by Passion Vista's on its 3rd anniversary

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated the 3rd anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista with most eminent personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition "The Global Icon 2021" which was launched virtually on 31st January 2022.

This spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

Dr Dawkins Brown was one of the leading personalities to get felicitated for his visionary ideas and success. From Accounting and Tax Planning to HR, Management and IT Consulting, the dynamic Dr Dawkins Brown is globally acknowledged as a one-stop shop for all your business needs.

As the Founder and Executive Chairman of Dawgen Global, an integrated multidisciplinary professional service firm, Dr Brown is responsible for the strategic guidance and strategy execution of several entities within the Dawgen Global Group, which boasts premium clients from across the world.

Dr Brown's experiential learning began in 1989 after he graduated from Kingston College and was offered a summer job at the Jamaica Library Service in Kingston, thanks to the efforts of his Religious Education Teacher (Mrs Hoo-Sang).

While at the Jamaica Library Service, he developed a liking for accounting. He finally decided to study part-time and register for a 2-year certificate course in Business Studies at the University of West Indies and pursue the prestigious ACCA Qualifications via the Mature Entry Route (MER).

After completing ACCA Level 1 and the certificate in Business Studies from UWI, Dawkins wanted to gain experience in the field of accounting. In 1993, he accepted a position at Lee Clark Chang (EY Associate Firm in Jamaica) as a Trainee Auditor.

The burning desire and aspiration of becoming a Chartered Accountant kept him focused even in strenuous times. "My father died in October 1997, just before my 26th birthday and the December sitting for my final ACCA papers. I know he would have been proud to see my name printed as a graduate, and my mother needed something to cheer her up in the months to come. Thus failure was not an option," recalls Dawkins.



Having progressed quickly through the ACCA exams, Dawkins was soon transferred to EY Jamaica (now BDO) as a Management Consultant. In 1998 when the ACCA December 1997 results were published, he became a Chartered Accountant at age 26!

In September 1998, he accepted a position as financial controller at a petroleum distribution and marketing company. The experience was excellent and he was able to add significant value to the entity and other affiliated entities by applying skills learnt during his time at EY Jamaica.

Having worked closely with the Managing Director and the owner of the petroleum marketing company, his entrepreneurial desire started to take shape. In 2001, Dawkins and his brother established an accounting school (Corporate Business Institute), and on September 2, 2002, he established an accounting firm named Dawgen.

Dawgen Chartered Accountants commenced with Dawkins as the only employee. Since then it has grown tremendously. It has represented several international associations and networks, and most recently operated the Crowe Global brand in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Skilled with the ability to precisely judge a market and trends, Dawkins realised that audit and accounting professions were changing rapidly. After a strategic review, he decided it was time to own and operate a global integrated multidisciplinary professional service firm. Hence, Dawgen Global was incorporated in 2018. The firm in Jamaica (Crowe Jamaica) was rebranded as Dawgen Global, providing a wide range of services including Audit, Advisory, Tax, Legal and Risk, with a team of 105 employees.

As an inspirational leader himself, Dawkins is a member of several professional bodies including: Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica, member of Chartered Management Institute (CMI), member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), member of Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) member of American Planning Association (APA) and member of Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS).

He earned his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in the field of Accounting, Finance and Management from Rushmore University, and is a leading lecturer in Financial Strategy, Audit, International Financial Reporting Standards and Taxation at certain tertiary institutions in Jamaica.

Dawkins is clear that his mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with passion, compassion, humor, and style.

