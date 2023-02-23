Dr Gautam Allahbadia takes us through the IVF journey

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/GPRC): Bringing a life into the world is probably one of the most enriching experiences for a person who wants to be a parent. However, the journey to parenthood is not easy for some people. Sometimes due to a wide array of reasons a person may find themselves at a point where they crave to be parents but are unable to conceive due to medical or genetic conditions. In Vitro Fertilization has come as a boon for these hopeful parents. Gone are the days when infertility used to break families, today it is just a small roadblock on the way to parenthood.

So what exactly is IVF? A lot of people who have heard about IVF may not know the exact science behind it but they know that IVF has become popular as many women today face fertility issues. "there is a global rise in infertility cases which is mainly attributed to lifestyle changes. However, IVF has given hope to a lot of expecting parents and has resulted in happy families. It is a completely safe and a tried and tested method." Shares Dr Gautam Allahbadia, an expert in Assisted Reproductive Techniques and a pioneer in IVF Lite or minimal stimulation IVF.

The IVF journey begins with first injecting a woman with hormones to stimulate the production of healthier eggs in comparison to a normal cycle. After this, the eggs are retrieved transvaginally with a fine needle which is performed under sedation. The eggs are then fused with the sperm in a lab and the embryos then develop in a lab under observation. Now comes the final step of embryo transfer where the embryos are placed in the uterine cavity using a small catheter. After 10 - 15 days the woman then comes in for a blood test to finally get the good news!

"Even with years of practice in this field, we still feel the joy of delivering the good news to the parents, it is the highlight of our practice to go through this journey together with hopeful parents and finally see them with a bundle of joy in their arms!" shares Dr Gautam Allahbadia.



India which is the second most populous country in the world is now facing the challenge of infertility, with the majority of its population below 35 years of age, a declining fertility rate is a stumbling block. Therefore, it is important to know when exactly to seek help instead of realizing it's too late.

Infertility can be considered by couples when they are unable to conceive even after having unprotected intercourse for a year. It is prudent to get checked to see if the sperm count or the ovarian reserve is up to the mark. With the changes in lifestyle, delayed pregnancies, and other health issues, the probability of conceiving a child naturally decreases drastically. Some people may also not be able to conceive due to genetic issues. Fertility doctors are equipped with all the tests and tools to figure out the causes of infertility and increase the likelihood of conception.

In IVF we just assist nature. However, in today's world where technology has grown leaps and bounds, there is a solution to every problem and Assisted Reproductive Technology also includes Third Party Reproduction in countries where it is allowed with using Donor Eggs and Sperm and even Surrogacy. With many celebrities enjoying parenthood using nontraditional methods, many people today have hope for building their family. A timely visit to a Fertility doctor may help many eager parents to start their family when they want!

